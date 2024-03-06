The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has postponed Wednesday night’s DStv Premiership fixture between TS Galaxy and Mamelodi Sundowns at Mbombela Stadium after the Rockets being involved in a fatal accident. TS Galaxy’s team bus was involved in an accident on their way to Mbombela on Tuesday. According to the local Lowvelder newspaper, a driver of a Volkswagen Polo was killed in the accident.

According to reports, none of the TS Galaxy players or management suffered serious injuries in the accident and trained on Tuesday night ahead of the match against Sundowns. TS Galaxy team bus involved in an accident.



The bus collided with a Volkswagen Polo. The Polo driver was killed in the accident



TS Galaxy bus was travelling to Mbombela ahead of their DStv Premiership clash with Mamelodi Sundowns tomorrow night at Mbombela Stadium. pic.twitter.com/f6O9WWTu5B — MDN NEWS (@MDNnewss) March 5, 2024

On Wednesday morning, both TS Galaxy and Mamelodi Sundowns posted a notice of the match on their social media channels. However, the PSL confirmed late on Wednesday morning the fixture will be played at a later date and pledged their support for TS Galaxy. “The decision has been made in consideration of the extraordinary circumstances following an accident involving the TS Galaxy FC team bus and another motor vehicle on Tuesday afternoon,” the PSL said in a statement.

DSTV PREMIERSHIP FIXTURE POSTPONEMENT:



The PSL hereby confirms the postponement of the #DStvPrem fixture between @TSGALAXYFC and @Masandawana scheduled for this evening at Mbombela Stadium (19h30).



The decision has been made in consideration of the extraordinary circumstances… pic.twitter.com/nlIP4MDBXI — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) March 6, 2024 “The PSL extends its understanding and support to TS Galaxy FC during this challenging period. We acknowledge the impact of this decision on all stakeholders and sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused.