PSL eventually postpones TS Galaxy, Mamelodi Sundowns fixture after fatal accident

Published 2h ago

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has postponed Wednesday night’s DStv Premiership fixture between TS Galaxy and Mamelodi Sundowns at Mbombela Stadium after the Rockets being involved in a fatal accident.

TS Galaxy’s team bus was involved in an accident on their way to Mbombela on Tuesday. According to the local Lowvelder newspaper, a driver of a Volkswagen Polo was killed in the accident.

According to reports, none of the TS Galaxy players or management suffered serious injuries in the accident and trained on Tuesday night ahead of the match against Sundowns.

On Wednesday morning, both TS Galaxy and Mamelodi Sundowns posted a notice of the match on their social media channels.

However, the PSL confirmed late on Wednesday morning the fixture will be played at a later date and pledged their support for TS Galaxy.

“The decision has been made in consideration of the extraordinary circumstances following an accident involving the TS Galaxy FC team bus and another motor vehicle on Tuesday afternoon,” the PSL said in a statement.

“The PSL extends its understanding and support to TS Galaxy FC during this challenging period. We acknowledge the impact of this decision on all stakeholders and sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused.

“Details regarding the rescheduled fixture will be communicated in due course.”

IOL Sport

