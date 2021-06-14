PSL promotion/relegation soap opera continues, Royal AM plunge PSL play-offs in to turmoil

CAPE TOWN - Desperate Royal AM have plumbed the depths of despair to find a way of securing automatic promotion to the Premiership after the PSL on Saturday acted on a High Court ruling favouring Sekhukhune United. On Saturday, Judge Roland Sutherland dismissed an application by Polokwane City to overturn Advocate Hilton Epstein's ruling, which awarded Sekhukhune three points, which enabled them to win the National First Division (NFD) GladAfrica Championship. As NFD winners, they gained automatic promotion.

It remains a mystery why Polokwane resorted to court action when the outcome had no bearing on their final log position at the end of the season. ALSO READ: Red-faced PSL finally toe the line and declare Sekhukhune GladAfrica Championship winners The three points awarded to Sekhukhune were from their January match against Polokwane you were found guilty of breaking the rule about the fielding of Under-23 players.

Royal AM are approaching the Supreme Court of Appeal today to challenge the ruling and there is doubt that the PSL promotion/relegation matches will start on Tuesday. ALSO READ: The PSL is in conflict with its own rules It is unlikely that the Supreme Court will entertain Royal AM's appeal today. Royal AM have yet to decide if they will play tomorrow's play-off match. However, after Saturday’s ruling Royal AM are obliged to play the play-offs along with Chippa United and Richards Bay.