Records don’t interest Mamelodi Sundowns, only silverware

Johannesburg - Mamelodi Sundowns are in the business of winning silverware and that’s why breaking records doesn’t drive them. After becoming the first side to win five Premiership titles in a row, Sundowns continue to break records, winning 15 league games in a row to close in on a sixth title.

Story continues below Advertisement

Sundowns, though, do not have the luxury to soak in every milestone. They have to treat their next match as a must-win as they want to win all the trophies. Fresh from recording their 15th league win in a row – 11th for solo coach Rhulani Mokwena – Sundowns started their Nedbank Cup defence well.

A brace from Peter Shalulile and one from Mosa Lebusa ensured that they were 3-2 victors against a tough Richards Bay side at home on Tuesday. Mokwena was proud of the performance of his makeshift side after he made seven changes to the team that beat Orlando Pirates 1-0 away on Saturday.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We have 24 hours to celebrate and sometimes a bit less because already we are training on the pitch,” Mokwena explained post-match. “We don’t have the time to celebrate the win or record because there’s no trophies. We will celebrate the trophies because that’s what we are here for. “So we have to do more and be consistent with our performances. We have to work hard to remain grounded and continue to try and be better as well.”

Story continues below Advertisement

By Saturday, Sundowns would have put their win over Richards Bay behind them as they'll host Al Hilal in their CAF Champions League group stage opener. The Champions League has eluded Sundowns for the past six years and they want to go all the way this season. With all the players are raising their hands whenever they are given a few minutes augurs well for Mokwena who was impressed with Lesedi Kapinga.

ALSO READ: Arthur Zwane points finger at players failing to adapt quickly at Kaizer Chiefs In January, it was reported that Kapinga wanted to leave due to limited game-time. But he proved he still has a lot to offer with his assists against Richards Bay. “I think he showed that he’s here. He had a very good contribution to what was a very good team performance. I'm very proud of him,” Mokwena said.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach sings praises of Lesedi Kapinga after Nedbank Cup win “He knows how much I like him as a footballer and human being. He’s a very good person as well. He’s quiet. But he worked very, very hard, for the team. “And this is what we expect from everyone who gets to represent the club. He took his opportunity. I thought he could have scored one or two goals.”