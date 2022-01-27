Reeve Frosler is staying at Kaizer Chiefs - reports

Durban - Kaizer Chiefs defender Reeve Frosler has reportedly agreed a three year extension on his current contract according to Soccer Laduma, a deal that would keep him at the Amakhosi until at least June 2025.

Frosler has made over 60 appearances since joining Chiefs and quickly established himself as one of the first names on the team sheet for both Ernst Middendorp and Gavin Hunt. His ability to play in both full-back position and central midfield gives him the edge over his closest competition. He has established himself as one of the most technically gifted players in the country. ALSO READ: Njabulo Ngcobo hails Bernard Parker’s impact as he settles in at new club Kaizer Chiefs

The former Under-17, Under-20 and Under- 23 international will be looking to force himself into Coach Stuart Baxter’s plans and improve on his eight league appearances this season if he wishes to be a part of Bafana Bafana Coach Hugo Broos’ AFCON 2023 plans. ALSO READ: Itumeleng Khune may be past his prime but he still has it At just 24 years old, and having participated in a number of youth tournaments and with Olympics experience under his belt, it is no surprise that quite a number of clubs had been monitoring his situation at Chiefs.