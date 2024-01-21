The South African Football Players Union (Safpu) has rejected the verdict of the chairperson who handled the disciplinary hearing of the 22 “dismissed” Moroka Swallows players. On Friday night, Swallows’ lawyer Leruma Thobejane appeared on Robert Marawa’s radio sports show, Marawa Sports Worldwide, where he revealed the outcome of the matter involving the club and the players.

“All the players that were charged and appeared before the disciplinary committee of Swallows, some were found guilty,” Thobejane told Marawa on 94.7FM. The Birds’ independent judiciary committee had ruled on 22 players – represented by different legal representatives and Safpu – during the internal hearing, and had reached a verdict. “Three batches of players were represented by different legal representatives. Some were represented by the Safpu. Those have all been found guilty and dismissed. Today, 22 players have been dismissed.”

The other players, who are represented by two private entities, have yet to appear before a hearing. A few weeks ago, the club found the players guilty of misconduct after they failed to honour their December Dstv Premiership fixtures against Mamelodi Sundowns and Golden Arrows due to a strike over unpaid or delayed salaries. Swallows were subsequently fined R1 million, of which R600 000 was suspended, for bringing the league into disrepute. The two matches were ruled as walkovers.

The 22 axed players are: Bongani Sam, Daniel Akpeyi, Lantshane Phalane, Wandisile Letlabika, Thakasani Mbanjwa, Buhle Thompson, Mthokozisi Shwabule, Sipho Sibiya, Ephraim Mangweni, Tshediso Patjie, and Givemore Khupe, Thandolwethu Ngwenya, Wade Poole, Siyabonga Khumalo, Falakhe Tshanini, Olwethu Khumalo, Strydom Wambi, Rampa Mkhuseli, Ntsako Makhubela, Lindokuhle Mtshali, Kwanda Mngonyama and Tlakusani Mthethwa.

Speaking to Independent Newspapers yesterday morning, following Thobejane speaking on MSW and the circulation of the chairperson’s recommendations to Swallows on social media, Safpu president Thulaganyo Gaoshubelwe said: “We ... reject the recommendations with the contempt they deserve!” He said the chairperson’s findings were not independent, as the club made them seem to be. “We can demonstrate that it was the instructions of the club to hand out the recommendations. It’s absurd to say the least. This thing of Swallows makes me mad! They continue to lie in public. Those recommendations by that chairperson says he has proven that the players have done that and that, but that’s strange. That’s madness. We’ve never seen something like this!”

But while Gaoshubelwe was aggrieved and appalled by the chairperson’s verdict, he said they would only react once the club draws its own conclusion on the matter. “We are waiting for an official communication from the club. We are (still) referring to a recommendation or verdict from the chairperson of the hearing,” Gaoshubelwe said. “The club will then decide on the recommendation, and say, ‘Okay, this is the final decision. We are implementing that.’ At the point of implementation, we’ll then take the next step, which could include referring the matter to a proper tribunal.”

In a sport where the players – and not the club bosses or sponsors – are the main characters, Gaoshubelwe

said he was again appalled about the treatment the Swallows personnel were getting from their boss, who might be considering selling. “When this issue started, we predicted that this was the intention: probably the club wants to sell (the status) without any liabilities,” Gaoshubelwe said.