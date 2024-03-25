SA soccer fans already looking ahead to PSL action this weekend

While the focus will still be on Bafana Bafana’s Fifa Series International friendly against Algeria on Tuesday, South African soccer fans will already be looking ahead to the resumption of the Premier Soccer League this weekend. The chasing pack will get the chance to cut into the massive lead of Mamelodi Sundowns who lead the DStv Premiership table by 13 points with two games in hand over Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United. Sundowns are not in action this weekend.

Stellenbosch FC are fourth on 32 points after 19 games, 14 points behind Sundowns who have played only 18 matches in the league. There will be four 3.30pm games on Saturday, with the biggest clash of the day featuring Cape Town City as they host Kaizer Chiefs at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town. City are fifth on the table with 31 points, and Chiefs are in seventh on 29.

Stellenbosch welcome Royal AM Down the road, Stellenbosch FC host Royal AM at the Danie Craven Stadium. Royal AM are in 10th position on 25 points after 19 games. Meanwhile, Richards Bay will travel to Hammarsdale to take on Golden Arrows. Arrows find themselves in eighth place with 26 points from 20 games, while Richards Bay are 15th and second from bottom with 14 points after the same number of matches.

Elsewhere, Polokwane City welcome Chippa United to the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium. Both sides are similarly-placed with Polokwane in 12th on 24 points after 19 games, with Chippa one spot and one point behind after 20 matches. In the only 5.30pm match on Saturday, TS Galaxy are at home to AmaZulu at the Mbombela Stadium. Galaxy (p18, 25pts) are ninth on the table, with AmaZulu (p20, 24pts) two spots further down in 11th. At 5.45pm, Orlando Pirates take on sixth-placed Sekhukhune United (p19, 30 points) at Peter Mokaba Stadium to complete the Saturday fixtures.