Intensity wasn’t there for Cape Town Spurs, says Middendorp

Cape Town Spurs’ Nedbank Cup exit might be a blessing in disguise ahead of their push to avert the threat of relegation. Spurs suffered a 1-0 defeat in their round-of-32 clash against the University of Pretoria on Wednesday evening at the Tuks Stadium.

Tuks scored via a Delano Abrahams penalty in the 37th minute. Spurs’ German coach Ernst Middendorp, who forever looks like he has the weight of the world resting on their shoulders, said bowing out of the Nedbank Cup competition will give his side a 12-day break to prepare for the coming matches against TS Galaxy (March 3) and Orlando Pirates (March 6). Middendorp felt his side’s performance was an anti-climax after their fine display last weekend, when they defeated AmaZulu 3-1.

“We needed to show more energy in the second half. The intensity to go straight into the finishing process was not there,” said Middendorp. “We had a few shots which were within distance (range), as well as some absolutely gilt-edged opportunities from close range. “It was just a matter of controlling the ball and kicking the ball into the net, but it didn’t happen.

“When you don’t score, you are not qualifying for the next round. It’s that simple. “At the start of the match, it was disappointing to see that we were not showing the intensity that we worked on in the past six weeks. We did not see the intensity that we saw last Saturday against AmaZulu.” At half-time, Middendorp decided on a change of tactics and personnel.

At the beginning of the second half, he introduced Ashley Cupido, Bradley Ralani and Keagan Buchanan to add more creativity in an effort to score. “In the first half, we were flat and not comfortable on the ball. We were unable to pass our way out of the back defensive line, and that’s why I changed our playing pattern,” Middendorp said. “We brought a midfielder in the backline in the second half, and it looked much better.

“We started playing much better, but anyway, once we reached the final third, we were not effective enough.” Middendorp took strong exception to a reporter’s comment that Spurs would have been better off if the second-half substitutes were playing in the run-on XI. But he explained that he is dealing with several players who are at different fitness levels. At this stage, some players can only play a half, and he was also trying to buy game time for other players.