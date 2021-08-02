Sabelo Radebe’s future depends on him, says Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter

JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs’ coach Stuart Baxter has explained what it will take for Sabelo Radebe to get more game-time next term, following his impressive outing for Amakhosi in the Carling Black Label Cup against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Sunday. As chiefs continued with their pre-season preparations against Pirates, Radebe was one of the standout players in their 4-3 penalty shootout victory, despite missing his spot-kick. As a result, he’s had many Chiefs' fans showered him with praise.

“'Bibo’ played well at times, and yet he doesn’t get enough out of his obvious pace and skill,” Baxter said. “That because he lapses into isolating himself. When he plays with us in the structure, I think he’ll be very interesting to watch. I think it's very possible he’ll get more game-time.” ALSO READ: ’There is a reason to be excited for the future’, says Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter after derby win Radebe was promoted to the seniors last term by coach Gavin Hunt. He made his senior debut away to Black Leopards. But it is down with the reserves where he’s been a marvel to watch after he captained the team to the Diski Challenge Rewired semi-finals.

ALSO READ: Itumeleng Khune is first choice keeper for Kaizer Chiefs, for now But he'll be eager to become a fully-fledged senior team player this term and follow in the footsteps of fellow development graduates such as Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Happy Mashiane, Njabulo Blom, Darrel Matsheke Bruce. Bvuma and Siyabonga Ngezana. But that’s easier said than done as he had to put in the work at training, with Baxter saying “I think that will always depend on the player (if he gets game-time or not). I just want to make him a better player. And if he’s a better player, then I'm sure he’ll play more”.