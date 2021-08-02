’There is a reason to be excited for the future’, says Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter after derby win

DURBAN - Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter emphasized that he got a lot of “good information” about his squad who went on to win the Carling Black Label Cup. The game ended 0-0 and Chiefs new goalkeeper Brandon Peterson proved to be the hero. The 26-year-old produced two saves in the shoot-out, blocking spot-kick efforts from Ntsikelelo Nyauza and Wayde Jooste as Chiefs prevailed 4-3 in the shoot-out.

“The second half performance warranted our win. It was a better derby. We stepped up in the second half as our performance was better. We are always happy that we won the penalty shoot-out because it could have gone either way,” said the Englishman. ALSO READ: 5 takeaways from Kaizer Chiefs’ shootout win over Orlando Pirates Chiefs used the game to parade their new signings as fans got to see the likes of Cole Alexander and Peterson in action. Peterson certainly would have made a good case to be Chiefs first-choice keeper in the new season.

2021 Carling Black Label Cup champions #CarlingCup #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/PC8vB52jYY — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) August 1, 2021 While the result of the curtain raiser will not be of major celebration nor frustration to either Baxter nor Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer, both mentors used the game to experiment with different players and tactics. “The game gave me good information. The supporters wanted us to win it and beat the old enemy but most importantly, we got valuable information that we will use going forward. Players with potential made a positive statement. There is reason to be excited about the future,” said Baxter. @EshlinV