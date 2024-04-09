By Mthobisi Nozulela
The Sekhukhune United duo of midfielder Linda Mntambo and head coach Lehlohonolo Seema have scooped the DStv Premiership player and coach of the month awards for March after hitting a rich vein of form for the Limpopo outfit.
Mntambo’s form has been impressive, scoring three goals and providing two assists in March and he also produced a memorable man of the match performance against his former team Orlando Pirates.
🏆 Player of The Month 🏆— Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) April 8, 2024
Captain Fantastic; Linda Mtambo is the #DStvPrem Player of the Month.
Linda has led from the front in previous fixtures helping @SekhukhuneFc climb up the Log. pic.twitter.com/4tVAqB74Te
Coach Seema has also been rewarded for his side’s results which saw them win five out of five matches and scoring 11 goals while only conceding three goals.
🏆Coach of the Month 🏆— Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) April 8, 2024
Congratulations to Coach Lehlohonolo Seema who has been voted the #DStvPrem Coach of the Month.
He has had an incredible impact as @SekhukhuneFc haven’t lost a #DStvPrem match in 2024. pic.twitter.com/dBla6RqwFE
Sekhukhune United has been a surprise package this season and are currently unbeaten in their last five games and will be looking continue with their fine form for the rest of the season.
After these awards, Babina Noko will no doubt be looking at securing their highest ever finish in the DStv Premiership.
Meanwhile Orlando Pirates player Thabiso Lebitso took home the award for goal of the month, Lebitso scored a cracker for a goal against Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto derby last month.
⚽ Goal of the Month ⚽— Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) April 8, 2024
Who would forget this cracker by Thabiso Lebitso for @orlandopirates in the #SowetoDerby?
The equalizer is the #DStvPrem Goal of the Month brought to you by @SuperPicksZA. pic.twitter.com/xcUMsCKAoW
The award should serve as confidence booster for the 32 year old and will no doubt further endear him to the Orlando Pirates faithful.
IOL Sport