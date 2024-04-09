Independent Online
Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Sekhukhune United’s Linda Mntambo and coach Seema scoop DStv Premiership monthly awards

Linda Mntambo in action for Sekhukhune United during a DStv Premiership game against Cape Town City

FILE - Linda Mntambo in action for Sekhukhune United during a DStv Premiership game against Cape Town City. Photo: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

Published 3h ago

By Mthobisi Nozulela

The Sekhukhune United duo of midfielder Linda Mntambo and head coach Lehlohonolo Seema have scooped the DStv Premiership player and coach of the month awards for March after hitting a rich vein of form for the Limpopo outfit.

Mntambo’s form has been impressive, scoring three goals and providing two assists in March and he also produced a memorable man of the match performance against his former team Orlando Pirates.

Coach Seema has also been rewarded for his side’s results which saw them win five out of five matches and scoring 11 goals while only conceding three goals.

Sekhukhune United has been a surprise package this season and are currently unbeaten in their last five games and will be looking continue with their fine form for the rest of the season.

After these awards, Babina Noko will no doubt be looking at securing their highest ever finish in the DStv Premiership.

Meanwhile Orlando Pirates player Thabiso Lebitso took home the award for goal of the month, Lebitso scored a cracker for a goal against Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto derby last month.

The award should serve as confidence booster for the 32 year old and will no doubt further endear him to the Orlando Pirates faithful.

IOL Sport

