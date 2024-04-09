By Mthobisi Nozulela The Sekhukhune United duo of midfielder Linda Mntambo and head coach Lehlohonolo Seema have scooped the DStv Premiership player and coach of the month awards for March after hitting a rich vein of form for the Limpopo outfit.

Mntambo’s form has been impressive, scoring three goals and providing two assists in March and he also produced a memorable man of the match performance against his former team Orlando Pirates. 🏆 Player of The Month 🏆



Captain Fantastic; Linda Mtambo is the #DStvPrem Player of the Month.



Linda has led from the front in previous fixtures helping @SekhukhuneFc climb up the Log. pic.twitter.com/4tVAqB74Te — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) April 8, 2024 Coach Seema has also been rewarded for his side’s results which saw them win five out of five matches and scoring 11 goals while only conceding three goals. 🏆Coach of the Month 🏆



Congratulations to Coach Lehlohonolo Seema who has been voted the #DStvPrem Coach of the Month.



He has had an incredible impact as @SekhukhuneFc haven’t lost a #DStvPrem match in 2024. pic.twitter.com/dBla6RqwFE — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) April 8, 2024

Sekhukhune United has been a surprise package this season and are currently unbeaten in their last five games and will be looking continue with their fine form for the rest of the season. After these awards, Babina Noko will no doubt be looking at securing their highest ever finish in the DStv Premiership. Meanwhile Orlando Pirates player Thabiso Lebitso took home the award for goal of the month, Lebitso scored a cracker for a goal against Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto derby last month.