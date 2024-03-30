Sekhukhune set sail to sink Pirates ship

HIGH-flying Sekhukhune United have never been better placed to beat Orlando Pirates following an impressive start to 2024. Babina Noko welcome the Sea Robbers to Peter Mokaba Stadium today (5.45pm kick-off) with the hope of sinking a Pirates ship starting to gain momentum.

Sekhukhune head coach Lehlohonolo Seema has filled the club with life again after taking over from Brandon Truter in November and the club’s resumption of the DStv Premiership in the new year has been impressive. Babina Noko are one of the most in-form teams in the league at the moment after recording consecutive wins against Richards Bay, Golden Arrows, Royal AM and Moroka Swallows. These results have seen the team surge up the league standings into sixth place, just three points behind Pirates, who are in second place.

The club took part in the CAF Confederation Cup for the first time this campaign and are expected to make a point of returning to continental competition next season. Seema, who has been instrumental in the club’s revival, has downplayed his side’s form ahead of a clash against a team he captained in his playing days. The 43-year-old mentor said his team would give Pirates the respect they deserve despite their own form as they look to make further progress.

“We are not bothered or saying we have arrived, we know we are four or five games unbeaten but that is nothing,” said Seema. “We want to improve … we are not even looking at saying we are on form or can match Pirates. But we are looking for maximum points. We are at home, and looking to finish as high as possible (in the table).” Sekhukhune will be happy to welcome some of their Bafana Bafana stars back into the fold with the return of defender Nyiko Mobbie and lively attacker Elias Mokwana.

“We missed Mobbie and Mokwana but I am happy as a coach that they are getting minutes. They were active and that is good for us,” said Seema. Pirates, on the other hand, have a great degree of confidence considering they’ve beaten Sekhukhune five times in seven meetings, losing just one and drawing the other. The Buccaneers beat Babina Noko to lift the Nedbank Cup last season before hammering them 5-0 in the MTN8 knockout competition this season as well, a trend of results they will want to keep going.