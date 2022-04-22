Should Gavin Hunt return to Kaizer Chiefs to replace Stuart Baxter?

Story continues below Advertisment

Durban - With Stuart Baxter now confirmed to be fired, the Kaizer Chiefs head coaching position will be one of the most hotly discussed in South African football. There will be no shortage of applicants for the role and Chiefs will be looking for someone to help lead them back to their former glory. The following are three candidates that could potentially be a good replacement for the Englishman. Gavin Hunt

Hunt was sacked by Chiefs in 2021 and is out of work since being fired by Chippa United earlier in the season. Hunt’s previous stint as Chiefs boss ended on a bitter note which could mean that Chiefs are unlikely to approach him. However, with four Premiership titles to his name, he does remain the second most successful PSL coach in history, after only Pitso Mosimane. Stranger things have happened in football than Hunt returning to Chiefs. Arthur Zwane

Story continues below Advertisment

Will Zwane finally get the promotion many fans have been calling for? As a player, Zwane represented Chiefs for more than a decade, is a fan favourite and has been part of the coaching staff for a long time. He knows the ins and outs of the club and so it will be less complicated to appoint him as compared to getting in a new coach and making them familiar with everything at Naturena. ALSO READ: Stuart Baxter says a group of fans won’t decide his fate at Kaizer Chiefs

Story continues below Advertisment

Zwane has gained praise for the way that he works with players and has reportedly won the trust and admiration of many players within the Chiefs squad. At 48-years-old, the time may be right for him to kick-start his own career at the highest level. Honestly, if Chiefs do not offer Zwane the head coaching role at this point in time, he should look elsewhere as there will likely be clubs that will be interested in having him as a head coach. ALSO READ: I’m ready to return to the PSL, says ex-Downs coach Gordon Igesund

Story continues below Advertisment