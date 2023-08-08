‘Spanish Guitar’ Jose Riveiro needs to spark Orlando Pirates title challenge

A wounded Orlando Pirates are looking to kick start their 2023/2024 DStv Premiership campaign challenge following an underwhelming start. The Buccaneers, believed to be the main challengers to Mamelodi Sundowns’ reign were caught floundering by Stellenbosch over the weekend and suffered a shock loss in the process.

Head coach Jose Riveiro will have to restore his side’s confidence as they welcome the visit of Royal AM on Tuesday at 5.30pm. Much was made of the potential of Pirates’ title aspirations ahead of the new season as they increase their armoury with seven more signings in the transfer window.

The Soweto-based outfit also rounded off their preparations in impressive fashion having played seven friendlies and won five of them, drawing the other two. However, at the Danie Craven Stadium, they received a wake-up call in hostile conditions as an Antonio Van Wyk first-half strike was enough to drown the Pirates’ ship.

The Sea Robbers were thereafter met with great resilience for the rest of the match, a trait they are to expect from their next opponent Royal AM. The Pietermaritzburg side did not make their dream opening bow at the Harry Gwala Stadium as they were held to a goalless draw by KwaZulu Natal rivals Amazulu over the weekend. Restricted in their ability to buy players because of ongoing off-field issues, Royal AM featured a thin squad with a bench completed by academy players.

However, midfield general Siphesihle Msomi, who played the entire opening match revealed that Thwihli Thwahla were targeting all three points against Pirates. “I think this game becomes more important for us because we’ve just come from a draw against AmaZulu this past weekend so it's vital for us to try and grab all three points in the upcoming match,” he told the club’s media department. Pirates will play host this time around and the last time these two sides clashed at the Orlando Stadium, a former Buccaneer in Menzi Masuku stepped up to rescue a point for the visitors in added time.

Msomi believes although the home advantage might contribute to the result on the day, he and his teammates have prepared adequately to add more worries to the Pirates camp.

“The fact that we’re playing home or away will have a slight influence sometimes but the way we’re preparing ourselves, I have hope that we can get the win.” Historical battles between the two teams have not boded well for Thwihli Thwahla as they're yet to manage a victory against Pirates since their arrival in the top flight. The Buccaneers have recorded two victories and have been held to three draws in their five meetings, a record Riveiro will look to improve on.