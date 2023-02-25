Stellebosch FC retire number 25 jersey in honour of late Oshwin Andries

Johannesburg - Stellenbosch FC has honoured their slain defender Oshwin Andries by retiring the No 25 jersey during an event held for what would have been his 20th birthday on Friday. Andries, aged 19, was stabbed during a night out with friends in Cape Town late in January before he succumbed to his injuries earlier this month.

Since his death, the club has held numerous events in his honour, including a memorial service. On Friday, they decided to retire his No 25 jersey. In that event which was attended by Andries’ family, Stellies gave football equipment to local football club, Klapmuts Young Strikers in honour of the defender.

“At the memorial services held in Klapmuts last week, it was evident how the community felt about Oshwin,” the club's general manager Garth le Roux said. “He left a lasting impression, not just on the football field but off it as well. ALSO READ: Why Kaizer Chiefs need to beat Orlando Pirates in the Soweto Derby

“This gift of football equipment to Klapmuts Young Strikers is not only to celebrate our fallen hero’s birthday, but we also hope it will assist the club unearth more talented footballers within the area. This is in honour of Oshwin and in ensuring his legacy lives on.” Stellies also confirmed that they’ve named the annual Stellenbosch F.C. Young Player of the Year award in honour of Andries. ALSO READ: Grobler finally joins '100 Club' after netting in SuperSport's 2-0 win over Maritzburg

Before finally coming to fruition on Friday, immediately after hearing of the passing of the defender, Stellenbosch seemed to have started talks of retiring the No 25 jersey. As a result, chief executive Rob Benadie described the tribute as “the greatest thing a football club can do when a player passes on” during the recent memorial service. @Mihlalibaleka