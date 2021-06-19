Steve Komphela would be perfect for Orlando Pirates, says ex-skipper Benson Mhlongo

CAPE TOWN – Former Orlando Pirates captain Benson Mhlongo believes Mamelodi Sundowns’ senior coach Steve Komphela would be perfect for the club. After a difficult season, Josef Zinnbauer’s future with the Buccaneers is uncertain.

Things have been made even harder for the German after Pirates announced that former Golden Arrows head coach Mandla Ncikazi would be joining the club's technical staff in a yet to be disclosed role. Ncikazi has a long history with Komphela, and the two previously worked together at Maritzburg United and Golden Arrows. That has led to further speculation that they will reunite once again in Soweto on order to make the once-mighty Bucs great again.

Mhlongo, who played for Pirates during their successful years, believes Komphela's stint at rivals Kaizer Chiefs will help him achieve wonders in the black and white. "Look, he's got experience; been around the block; he understands our culture; he's a born leader; he's run his race; I think he can be given a chance," Mhlongo said according to KickOff.com.

"I believe everyone deserves a chance. You cannot judge a book by its cover. Let's see what he can do, and who knows, he might do well. For me, he's experienced enough to go and lead a big team. "What happened at Chiefs, that is to his advantage because he has been there, he understands the pressure, he played for a big team, he was a captain, he did well in Turkey. "So, I think we underrate him. I think it's time we really appreciate what people have achieved. I think he has achieved a lot in his career. I don't see a problem there if you can look at the players he has produced.

"He did well with Silver Stars, produced players. He did well at Free State Stars, produced players. He did well at Arrows, he produced stars. That's one accolade we can give him, that he's brave enough to play youngsters, whereas some coaches are not brave enough. "We can rest assured and believe in him because he's been doing it with smaller teams. Pirates, I think they've done their homework, they know why they want him on board."