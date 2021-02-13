SuperSport United beat Cape Town City to return to winning ways

CAPE TOWN – SuperSport United returned to winning ways on Saturday with a 2-1 victory over Cape Town City to maintain the pressure on league-leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. Kaitano Tembo's side have endured a tough couple of weeks, having drawn to Moroka Swallows and lost to Bloemfontein Celtic in their last two league matches while also being knocked out the Nedbank Cup, but they showed great resolve to hold on for the much-needed three points at the Lucas Moripe Stadium. It is during times like these when a team's senior players need to step up and Supersport certainly owe their captain and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams and veteran defender Bongani Khumalo plenty after the duo put in excellent displays to keep City at bay. ALSO READ: SuperSport coach says his team team deserved a point in controversial loss The visitors were certainly deserving of the spoils despite going behind to a first-half goal from Gamphani Lungu. The Zambian put the home team ahead after some excellent work by Evans Rusike down the right touchline.

Although Rusike never managed to find the back of the net on Saturday, his overall performance should at least please Supersport United chairman Stan Matthews who warned the Zimbabwean earlier in the week that he better raise his game or risk being shipped out when his contract expires in four months.

City came out roaring after the interval and levelled immediately through an excellent shot from outside the box by Surprise Ralani.

This opened the game up further with both teams having opportunities to regain the lead, with City defender Taariq Fielies putting in a diving header on the line to clear Brandon Grobler's goal bound header.

ALSO READ: Orlando Pirates blitz Cape Town City in Soweto

But for every attack SuperSport United delivered, City responded with one of their own. The visitors had two vociferous penalty appeals turned down during this period, which caused great frustration on the City bench.

And when they indeed found a way to get the shot in, Williams and Khumalo were there to thwart the danger.

The Bafana No 1 pulled off two great saves, firstly from point black range from Tashreeq Morris before another deep into injury time off Fielies.

The big City defender believed he had managed to squeeze home a late equalizer for his team, but Williams was having none of it.

Williams' brilliance was not only in keeping City at bay, but he was also the provider for the winning goal earlier in the 80th minute when it was his long ball into the visitors' box that set up substitute Thamsanqa Gabuza's looping header over the on rushing Peter Leeuwenburgh.

