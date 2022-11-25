SuperSport United CEO pours cold water on the move for Njabulo Blom - reports

Johannesburg - SuperSport United CEO Stan Matthews has ruled out the possibility of soon-to-be-out-of-contract Kaizer Chiefs utility player Njabulo Blom. Matthews explained that the demands of the 22-year-old Bafana Bafana international are too steep for his club, and therefore will not be lured to Pretoria if his contract with Amakhosi runs down.

"Blom is a very good player, someone our coach [Gavin Hunt] knows well and respects highly. But he is a Chiefs player and a player on a wage bracket that, for us, isn’t in our range. It’s a non-starter," the Matsatsantsa boss told SABC Sport "Njabulo Blom is not an option to play for SuperSport United at all – there’s nothing more to discuss." ALSO READ: Oops! Cristiano Ronaldo not the first player to score at Five World Cup editions

He then added that : “Even on a free transfer. We’ve got quite a clear funding model at SuperSport that we’ve settled on and have to operate within. That means getting players that we can afford, that can stay at the club and grow in an upward trajectory.

"We have to stay true to our funding model and that means respecting the wage brackets at the club – what we can and can’t pay players. We are not in a position and we won’t be in a position to jeopardise our stability by overpaying for players with money we don’t have.” Kaizer Chiefs turn back the clock as they resume partnership with Kappa after 26 years Blom has been at the centre of a possible move away from the Naturena-based club after his agent Rob Moore revealed that Chiefs weren't meeting the demands of the player, and that could possibly see him leave the side.

