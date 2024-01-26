Thembinkosi Lorch leaves Orlando Pirates, expected to sign for Mamelodi Sundowns

Orlando Pirates released a statement on Friday evening that Thembinkosi Lorch has left the club after discussions between chairman Irvin Khoza and Mamelodi Sundowns. Lorch was over the course of the last week linked with a move to the champions, who are keen to bolster their squad as they prepare for the second half of the season.

"Thembinkosi Lorch is to leave Orlando Pirates Football Club after a discussion between the Chairman Dr. Irvin Khoza and the Mamelodi Sundowns hierarchy," the Soweto giants said in a statement late on Friday night. "The Club thanks 'Nyoso' for his immense contribution by adding another page in the history of the Club.

"We wish him and his family well in his future sporting pursuit."

“We wish him and his family well in his future sporting pursuit.” The 30-year-old Lorch has been a controversial figure in South African football in recent years. Towards the end of last year, he was given a two-week suspension by the club after he was found guilty and given a suspended jail sentence for assaulting his former partner.

Lorch was first arrested for the incident in 2020, and had faced a sentence of up to five years behind bars. Also on Friday, Mamelodi Sundowns announced they had completed the signing of Argentine midfielder Matías Esquivel, and former Borussia Dortmund midfielder Tashreeq Matthews, who returns to South Africa after spending the last six years in Europe.