There was no direction under Gavin Hunt, says Kaizer Chiefs legend Robson Muchichwa

CAPE TOWN – Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Robson Muchichwa says the club need someone at the helm who knows what they’re doing.

AmaKhosi sacked Gavin Hunt last week after the four-time league winner endured a difficult first season with the club, partly due to being unable to sign players as the club is under a Fifa transfer ban.

Muchichwa, who played for the club between 1995 and 2001, said the club needed to replace Hunt with someone who was organised and knew what was needed to take them forward.

ALSO READ: Sacked Gavin Hunt linked with SuperSport United return, and Stellenbosch FC

“I think for me I don't want to say bring this one or bring that one, but look for somebody who is more organised, who knows what he is doing,” Muchichwa said according to KickOff.com.

“Somebody who can look at that situation at Chiefs and say 'Okay, what am I going to do to improve the situation?' That's the type of a person who is needed now.

“They might bring whoever, I don't care. As long as he’s got all those qualities I have just mentioned, then that's the right person for Chiefs.”

ALSO READ: Kaizer Chiefs-linked Stuart Baxter, agent to discuss ’next step’ on South African soil

Where Hunt went wrong, Muchichwa added, was that he failed to get the team going in the right direction.

"For me he failed. He failed because I didn't expect him to go out there and win things, of which if he did, that was going to be a bonus," Muchichwa said.

"But we were expecting him to re -build the team, give direction to the team, of which none of those has materialised because now the team was even number 12. Which shows there was no direction there."

IOL Sport