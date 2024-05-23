TS Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi is a happy man after club's first top eight finish in DSTV Premiership

TS Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi has reacted with joy and pride after the Mpumalanga club secured it’s first-ever top-eight finish in the DSTV Premiership. The Sead Ramović-led Galaxy club has been in the top flight of South African football since 2020 after they bought the PSL status of the Highlands Park. Sukazi hailed the top-eight finish as historical for the Mbombela-based club and pointed out that when the season started they had lost some key players like Given Msimango who signed for Kaizer Chiefs at the start of the season..

"It's historical when we started the season it was at the back of having transferred seven and more players, particularly the spine of the team. “Given Msimango was our captain and we had conceded the least amount of goals behind Sundowns and goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi had kept more than 10 clean sheets and Bathusi Aubaas, who is now with Sundowns is a national team player with Bafana Bafana," said Sukazi during an interview with Metro FM's Andile Ncube. Sukazi also said despite people being critical of the club, The Rockets had their plans and added that he was thankful that the club signed good players..

"The prophets of doom had said all kinds of things about us but we had our plans and many did not know and thankfully we signed correctly. But for our technical team to regenerate a team and for it to perform even better than that team which was good enough for the league, I think they have done fantastically well,“ Sukazi added. Before the season began Galaxy had a number of their key players such as Msimango, Aubaas, and Buthelezi move to the big three clubs - Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates respectively. However, The Rockets were able to have their best season and with one game left before the end of the season.

The Rockets are currently in fourth place in the league with a total of 44 points and have already guaranteed their top-eight finish. Other teams who have secured their place in the top eight and who will participate in the MTN8 next season are Sundowns, Stellenbosch FC, Pirates, Supersport United, Sekhukhune United and Cape Town CIty. There is one remaining spot for the top 8. Kaizer Chiefs, Amazulu, Polokwane City, Golden Arrows and Chippa United will fight it out this weekend for the final spot.