Molefi Ntseki needed a police escort. 🚨



Kaizer Chiefs fans throwing coach Ntseki with projectiles. ❌❌❌



Just as the commentator says he is protected he is hit with a blue object.



Not on for fans to carry on this way! 😑 pic.twitter.com/CBplIZGG52 — Sahil Ebrahim (@sahil_e_) August 20, 2023 Goalkeeper Brandon Peterson put the ball in his own net as the club’s winless start to the new season continued in Mbombela. Ntseki has come under intense criticism ever since he was appointed as Zwane’s successor, who was demoted to a mere assistant after struggling to lead the team last season.

Commenting on SuperSport after the disappointing loss, former Bafana Bafana coach Ntseki said: “Very disappointed with the loss, but I can attribute it to a few things, we didn’t look as sharp as we were supposed to be, we were almost second in everything. Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki reacts to their loss to TS Galaxy in the #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/510SwvJQ3Z — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) August 20, 2023 “Whether in attack not having numbers in the box, after losing possession not aggressive to apply counter-pressing, so I think on the physical side of it, we were not very sharp but I think we can always improve on that,” he said.