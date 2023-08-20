Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Independent Online | Sport
Search IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Sunday, August 20, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

WATCH: Angry Kaizer Chiefs hurl abuse and objects at coach Molefi Ntseki after loss to TS Galaxy

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Molefi Ntseki

FILE - Kaizer Chiefs head coach Molefi Ntseki. Photo: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

Published 57m ago

Share

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Molefi Ntseki required an escort from security personel as he left the field after their 1-0 DStv Premiership loss to TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday.

In scenes reminiscent of last season’s attack on then head coach Arthur Zwane, Ntseki had a number of objects thrown at him by the club’s angry supporters.

Goalkeeper Brandon Peterson put the ball in his own net as the club’s winless start to the new season continued in Mbombela.

Ntseki has come under intense criticism ever since he was appointed as Zwane’s successor, who was demoted to a mere assistant after struggling to lead the team last season.

Commenting on SuperSport after the disappointing loss, former Bafana Bafana coach Ntseki said: “Very disappointed with the loss, but I can attribute it to a few things, we didn’t look as sharp as we were supposed to be, we were almost second in everything.

“Whether in attack not having numbers in the box, after losing possession not aggressive to apply counter-pressing, so I think on the physical side of it, we were not very sharp but I think we can always improve on that,” he said.

After three games, Chiefs find themselves 13th in the league with just a single point picked up. They’ll hope to get their season up and running when they host fellow early strugglers AmaZulu this coming Saturday.

IOL Sport

Related Topics:

TS GalaxyKaizer ChiefsDStv PremiershipPSLSoccer