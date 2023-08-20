Kaizer Chiefs head coach Molefi Ntseki required an escort from security personel as he left the field after their 1-0 DStv Premiership loss to TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday.
In scenes reminiscent of last season’s attack on then head coach Arthur Zwane, Ntseki had a number of objects thrown at him by the club’s angry supporters.
Molefi Ntseki needed a police escort. 🚨— Sahil Ebrahim (@sahil_e_) August 20, 2023
Kaizer Chiefs fans throwing coach Ntseki with projectiles. ❌❌❌
Just as the commentator says he is protected he is hit with a blue object.
Not on for fans to carry on this way! 😑 pic.twitter.com/CBplIZGG52
Goalkeeper Brandon Peterson put the ball in his own net as the club’s winless start to the new season continued in Mbombela.
Ntseki has come under intense criticism ever since he was appointed as Zwane’s successor, who was demoted to a mere assistant after struggling to lead the team last season.
Commenting on SuperSport after the disappointing loss, former Bafana Bafana coach Ntseki said: “Very disappointed with the loss, but I can attribute it to a few things, we didn’t look as sharp as we were supposed to be, we were almost second in everything.
Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki reacts to their loss to TS Galaxy in the #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/510SwvJQ3Z— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) August 20, 2023
“Whether in attack not having numbers in the box, after losing possession not aggressive to apply counter-pressing, so I think on the physical side of it, we were not very sharp but I think we can always improve on that,” he said.
After three games, Chiefs find themselves 13th in the league with just a single point picked up. They’ll hope to get their season up and running when they host fellow early strugglers AmaZulu this coming Saturday.
