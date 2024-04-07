WATCH: Jose Riveiro plays down Orlando Pirates dominance after record Arrows win

It’s not often that a team wins by a six-goal margin, and it had been two decades since Orlando Pirates achieved that in the SA top flight division. However, Pirates’s 7-1 win over Golden Arrows in the DStv Premiership in Orlando on Saturday was a truly remarkable day for the Soweto Giants.

Pirates coach Jose Riveiro, though, surprisingly played down the performance of his troops. In fact, he insisted Arrows were up to the task in the first half in which Pirates put three goals past their opponents and also missed a penalty.

Fast start “The beginning of the game was influenced by the heavy rain. There were many times when both teams were not very precise. It was a fast beginning to the game,” said Riveiro. “It was quite equal at the beginning with both teams showing how they wanted to create danger and opportunities. There was not a big difference to the two teams.”

Riveiro pointed out that Arrows were forced to chase the game in the second half, and that led to the scoreline ballooning in his side’s favour. “The score is heavy, but it was also due to Arrows being brave and trying to play football. “We were accurate today and we managed to get a big advantage before half-time. In the second half they had nothing to lose and had to try something to get an early goal. But we were in the mood to continue playing fast football and it can happen that the score is heavy.