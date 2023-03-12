Johannesburg - Jose Riveiro was an unhappy coach after Orlando Pirates didn’t stick to their game-plan following their 2-1 win over Venda Football Academy (VFA) in the Nedbank Cup last 16. After winning the MTN8 earlier in the season, Pirates kept their chances of winning a domestic cup alive with the extra-time victory.

The match ended 1-1 in regulation time after Kermit Erasmus put the hosts ahead in the first half before Edmore Chirambadare equalised for the Motsepe Foundation Championship side in the second half. Pirates, though, huffed and puffed for the win in the first 90 minutes of the game but the visitors were stubborn as Thembinkosi Lorch scored late in extra time to give his side the lead.

And having endured nervy moments in some parts of the game, Riveiro felt that his team stuck to their preparations as they should have wrapped up their game earlier. “Not the game that we wanted and planned for,” Riveiro said in his post-match press briefing in the bowels of the Orlando Stadium. ☠️ Watch the #NedbankCup Post Match Press Conference



⚫️⚪️🔴⭐️#OrlandoPirates#OnceAlways — Orlando Pirates (@orlandopirates) March 12, 2023 “In the first period, we dominated, but something happened that we spoke about in the week that we wanted to avoid when we faced the low block.

"We started by not doing the simple things we needed to do when we faced that approach. We weren't fluid in the first half even though we managed to get the lead." Pirates will be eager to continue with their winning momentum in the DStv Premiership when they host SuperSport United in Orlando this Saturday.