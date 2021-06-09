WATCH: Kaizer Chiefs confirm the return of Stuart Baxter

CAPE TOWN - After weeks of speculation Stuart Baxter has finally been confirmed as the head coach of Kaizer Chiefs.

Baxter was linked with the job soon after then coach Gavin Hunt was sacked and reports over the weekend revealed that the the Englishman would be making an imminent return to Naturena.

He left Chiefs in 2015 after won delivering two league titles and two domestic trophies, the Nedbank Cup and MTN8, in just three seasons.

We welcome back one of our own, Coach Stuart Baxter as we embark on the next phase of our journey as Amakhosi.



We welcome back one of our own, Coach Stuart Baxter as we embark on the next phase of our journey as Amakhosi.

He is introduced by the Head of Technical, Molefi Ntseki who talks to him about being back home.

However the Soweto Giants haven’t been able to reach those lofty heights since his departure.

Baxter hasn’t been far from controversy after he was fired at Odisha FC in India after making comments regarding rape during a press conference.

His first game is likely to the Chiefs CAF Champions League semi-final against African giants Wydad Casablanca.

*This is a developing story