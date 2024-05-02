WATCH: Orlando Pirates’ Jose Riveiro sees teen sensation Relebohile Mofokeng becoming a complete footballer

Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro has been impressed with the work Relebohile Mofokeng has been putting in to improve as a footballer. In an impressive display on Wednesday night, Mofokeng had a hand in both of Tshegofatso Mabasa’s goals as Pirates beat Cape Town City 2-0 in their league clash in the Mother City.

The teenager has had a great breakout season for the club, and has turned heads around the world, including those in England’s Premier League. Towards the back end of last year, the 19-year-old spent time in the United Kingdom, where he was on trial with Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers. He returned to Pirates after a few weeks away, and has continued to impress with his form that’s helped the club challenge for continental qualification and reach the final four of the Nedbank Cup.

Having given the youngster his big break, Pirates’ boss Riveiro has seen some improvement in his general play, and felt he was on his way to becoming a complete footballer. “It’s very difficult to make the starting 11 at Pirates. And he’s performing in a way that he’s getting all of our confidence to continue playing him,” the Spaniard said on Thursday. “He’s improving. He’s still very young so he needs to improve in a lot of things. He’s [putting in a lot of] effort in the work he is [doing] in the defensive phase,” said Riveiro, adding he was impressed with how much he has grown when he doesn’t have the ball at his feet.

Little by little, he’s becoming a better football player. More complete, more solid, more reliable and the talent was always there. The Pirates coach also felt that Mofokeng was in the perfect environment to grow as he surrounded by a number of good players who can help him with his game. Mofokeng’s form this season has also impressed Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos, who admitted in March he was keeping his eye on his development.

“For me, another one I have to watch for the future is Mofokeng. This is a guy with potential,” Broos said after an impressive showing during the Soweto derby. “When you see that from a young boy from the team of Pirates, then you can only be happy as the coach of a national team...,” said the Bafana coach.