WATCH: Peter Shalulile credits Mamelodi Sundowns team, coaches after recording breaking night at PSL Awards

Durban - Mamelodi Sundowns star striker Peter Shalulile reacted to a record-breaking night at the Premier Soccer League (PSL) Awards. The former Highlands Park forward became the first player to claim the Lesley Manyathela Golden Boot award three consecutive years in the PSL era.

The 28-year-old Namibian has come closest to breaking Collins Mbesuma's haul of 25 league strikes in a single campaign, finishing with 23 DStv Premiership goals this term, a total of 30 in all competitions. His relentless running, accommodated by an aggressive attitude towards finding the back of the net at all costs, were also rewarded as he also won back to back Footballer of Year awards while his rivals on the pitch deemed him the Player's Player of the Year. Such is his humble nature, Shalulile attributed all his achievements to all those involved in supporting his chase for greatness.

"First of all I’d like to thank my teammates, God, my family members for this award and the coaches who voted for me to receive this,” Shalulile said at a virtual ceremony on Supersport TV. 🏆 DStv Premiership top goalscorer

🏆 DStv Premiership Player’s Player of the Season

🏆 Footballer of the season



Peter Shalulile caps off a stellar season by clinching three awards at the #PSLAwards2022 pic.twitter.com/IsC9hEsHm5 — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) May 29, 2022 “It’s not been an easy season, you guys saw what we did and what we went through. We were playing in the Champions League, came back, played in the league but we stayed, had the fighting spirit and hunger to finish the league the way we started. I’d like to thank you so much, and see you guys next season.” ALSO READ: Andile Jali's remarkable dominance with Mamelodi Sundowns rewarded at PSL Awards

Brazilians Co-coach, Rulani Mokwena who was a recipient of the Coach of the Year award along with Manqoba Mngqithi also lauded his players for executing their plans with excellence. "The game always belongs to the players so whatever nomination takes place is just a reflection of the work and the quality of the players," he told his club's media department. "We are just recipients, we are nominated because of the team's results and the board, the Motsepe family and our supporters also contribute to those results."

