Monday, February 20, 2023

WATCH: Showboating doesn’t impress me much … Gavin Hunt shocked by Orlando Pirates and Andile Mpisane antics

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt on the sidelines during a match

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt has been left horrified after watching Orlando Pirates reserves showboat. Picture: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Published 1h ago

Johannesburg - SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt has been left horrified after watching Orlando Pirates reserves showboat in a DStv Diski Challenge match.

The young Buccaneers blew away the Sekhukhune United reserves with an impressive scoreline, but it was their hugely controversial ‘Kasi’ flavour that caught the attention of some of the most prominent figures of the South African game.

One of the most notable ones being four-time Premier Soccer League winner Hunt, who could not hold back his feelings of shock on his Twitter account.

“No words, Horrifying,” were Hunt’s exact words as the Pirates juniors kneeled on the floor and hopped around it while the game was on, igniting huge conversations all over social media.

The 58-year-old mentor also reacted to yet another video of Royal AM Chairman Andile Mpisane doing a similar stance in another reserve league match, raising more questions about the direction local football is heading.

As usual, the visuals evoked contrasting reactions and emotions from online football supporters as some advocated for the importance of letting young footballers play with freedom, while others felt such mentality would be a hindrance while the nation attempts to catch up with international footballing standards.

“You guys want the European standard so bad you are even willing to lose your identity.

This is our football, always been and always will be. Players are allowed to express themselves, this is what brings us the  peace and the confidence we lack in ourselves,” one account wrote.

While another opposed this view and stated that this is why the next generation will never taste the World Cup stage and that they don't care about progress in growing their careers, but cares only about showboating and entertaining fans with a 0% winning mentality.

