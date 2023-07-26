WATCH: Siphesihle Ndlovu reveals huge Orlando Pirates lessons after sealing SuperSport United move

Twelve months ago, the name Siphesihle Ndlovu would’ve sounded familiar to many ears but forgotten to many eyes with his time at the Buccaneers limited to grandstand observations. Ndlovu completed 413 minutes throughout the 2021/2022 campaign and was frequently restricted to appearances off the bench.

The 26-year-old recently sealed a permanent move to Matsatsantsa following an impressive campaign where he helped the side grab third spot on the DStv Premiership standings, confirming their return to the CAF Confederation Cup. The KwaZulu Natal-born man has reflected on his time at the Sea Robbers, revealing some of the ‘lessons’ he’s acquired during his four-year stay with the Soweto giants.

Siphesihle Ndlovu reveals huge Orlando Pirates lessons after sealing SuperSport United move



📽️: @ScribeSmiso https://t.co/rEecutBIxt pic.twitter.com/sGlcIGu3zb — IOL Sport (@IOLsport) July 26, 2023 “It was obviously a huge learning curve for me, I’ll always say that was a lesson for me because that is a very big institution,” he said. “Going forward I know exactly what is expected of me if I can get back to another big club or overseas, unlike when you don’t know what is there (before you go there) so it was a good learning curve for me.”

During his time with Pirates, Ndlovu was featured as the ultimate utility man as he played in five different positions under various coaches. Ndlovu played five times as a left-back, 13 at right back and spent 43 games in his preferred central midfield role in different seasons at Pirates. He has, however, waved off any suggestions that his failed stint with Pirates was heavily influenced by the ease at which coaches turn him into somewhat of a ‘stop-gap’ at every convenience.

“The position for me was never a problem, I know I’m a versatile player, I can play left and right and I can use both my feet as well as understand the game and the demands of each position in terms of positioning yourself and performance,” he explained.

“So the position for me was never a problem, I just need to play there and deliver, that’s my job and that’s what I’m about, now I’m back where I used to play for Maritzburg (United) and it’s a position I really like.” The 2022/2023 season saw Ndlovu find himself again, during his loan spell with Matsatsantsa and under the guidance of coach Gavin Hunt. The energetic midfielder has also moved to laud the experienced coach's impact on his game and claims Hunt has made the game more basic and more enjoyable for him.

“He’s just a simple coach, he simplifies things and doesn’t like mistakes so he just gave me an opportunity. He told me to do what I do best, try to minimise mistakes and make sure I keep the grind and fight.” @ScribeSmiso