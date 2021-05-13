WATCH: Under pressure ... Did Kaizer Chiefs veteran Bernard Parker swear at Samir Nurkovic

WARNING Contains strong language

DURBAN - It does appear that the Kaizer Chiefs team are lacking internal squad chemistry and cohesion which is a big contributor to their below-par displays when in action.

Amidst a transfer ban, the same Kaizer Chiefs team which finished the league in second position last season is currently tenth this season with 30 points after 27 games and a mammoth 27 points behind league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Amakhosi’s frustrations continued as they played out to another frustrating 1-1 draw against Maroka Swallows on Wednesday and veteran Bernard Parker could be seen having a go at team-mate Samir Nurkovic in the game.

In a rant which was captured by television cameras, Parker appeared to be saying “are you f***ing asking to me,” and “mother-f***er”.

To add to their worries this season, Chiefs were also eliminated from the Nedbank Cup in the last 32 stage by GladAfrica Championship side Richards Bay United.

Whilst Chiefs were never really expected to win the league this season, they were expected to at least be competitive. Their lack of fluency on the field has even led to speculation that the club's last league-winning coach, Stuart Baxter, currently a free agent could be set to return to the dugout next season and replace Gavin Hunt.

The one tournament where Chiefs have actually held their own is in the CAF Champions League. They are still alive in Africa's premier club competition and due to play in the quarter-final stage against Simba SC, with the first leg of the tie taking place at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday.

@EshlinV

IOL Sport