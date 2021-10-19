Will Kaizer Chiefs’ latest win change the attitude of their social media critics? Stuart Baxter hopes so

Durban - Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter is refusing to get carried away after his team thrashed Chippa United 4-0 in the Premiership over the weekend. Keagan Dolly produced a Man of the Match performance for Amakhosi, scoring a brace and playing a role in creating the other two goals as Baxter’s troops thumped Gavin Hunt’s team.

Prior to the result, Chiefs had made a slow start to the new season, having won just one of their six league games. “With the word vindication, I’m not sure,” said Baxter. “We played six games. I was under pressure when people can see the work I’m doing and can speak to the players.

ALSO READ: ’I’m pleased with how the boys concentrated,’ says Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter “Possibly, the vindication comes from the criticism on social media and that is maybe where the tide will turn the opposite way. “As coaches, we have to live with that pressure continually as that will change backwards and forwards.

“If I put myself under pressure, I’ve got to seek validation and then I think I’m wrong, not the people.” Meanwhile, Baxter was also delighted with the fact that striker Lazarous Kambole found the back of the net in the game. The 27-year-old scored his first goal of the season after coming off the bench. The Zambian struggled last term as he failed to score a single league goal.

“The most important thing for Kambole is that he’s had a good week’s training,” Baxter said. “I don’t think he is the same type of striker as Bernard Parker or Khama Billiat. He’s one who is going to work behind back fours and we’ve got to get to know him. ALSO READ: ’He’s working hard, I can’t take the responsibility’: Stuart Baxter on Keegan Dolly’s improvement

“It’s important for him to start to time his movements and on when to go, so he has had a very good week’s training. “I said to him before the game that you’re going to go on and you’re going to go on confidently because you’ve had a good week’s training.” Chiefs will fancy their chances of recording back-to-back league wins when they face off against highflying SuperSport United at Lucas “Masterpieces” Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville, Pretoria, on Sunday afternoon.