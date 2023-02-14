South African football fraternity pays tribute to AKA

Johannesburg - The South African football community is currently mourning the death of rapper Kiernan Forbes, known more prominently as AKA. The 35-year-old was tragically shot dead last week in Durban. At this stage, the motive for his killing remains unknown.

South African football legend and current Manchester United first-team coach Benni McCarthy took to Instagram to pay his respects. “I’m absolutely heartbroken to hear of the passing of my bro Kiernan Forbes AKA. My condolences to Kiernan’s family and little girl. RIP Young King,” McCarthy wrote on Instagram.

Kaizer Chiefs hailed the musical talent of AKA. The artist was known to be a supporter of Chiefs locally and of United internationally. “You are undoubtedly one of SA’s best artists. We will always remember you as a Khosi 4 life. May your soul Rest in Peace Super Mega and may our prayers bring comfort to your family and loved ones. We will miss your contribution to the entertainment industry,” Chiefs said.

Mamelodi Sundowns hailed AKA for the contribution he made to the South African music industry. “The chairman and the Motsepe family, the board of directors, the technical team, players, management, staff and the entire Yellow Nation would like to express their deepest condolences to the family and friends of Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes,” Sundowns said LOOK: Benni McCarthy rocked by death of long-time friend AKA

“AKA's contribution to pop culture will continue for generations to come. His music will continue to live in our hearts. He will be sorely missed by every one of us. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Forbes family as well as those close to AKA during this trying time.” LOOK: Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes wore his heart on his sleeve when it came to Manchester United

A memorial service will be held for AKA at the Sandton Convention Centre on Friday. It will be available to stream online. A private funeral is due to be held on Saturday. @eshlinv