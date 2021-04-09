SPORTS DRIPS: Schools sport is back, here’s how to get the best prices on sporting gear

By Sundesh Mahes Welcome to SPORTS DRIPS for this week. School Sports has been given the green light and I sure the serious sports stars are eager to get started as there has been no competitive school sports for more than a year due to the pandemic. Schools are about to start their winter sports codes once the 2nd term of the South African schools calendar commences. Winter sports is all the exciting team sports like Soccer, Rugby, Hockey, Chess, Volleyball and Netball. South Africa has a rich school sports culture with the more 90% of elite athletes coming from schools sports programmes around the country, Superstars like Wayde van Niekerk, Akani Simbine, Siya Kolisi, Chad Le Clos, Thulani Hlatswayo, Tatyana Schoenmaker and many more all participated in organised school sport programmes to get to their elite level. The more affluent schools had major events weekly during the winter season with Derby Days and festivals to compete against rival schools. Grey College in Bloemfontien has been one the most outstanding schools in our history with the most international sports stars coming from this institution – I recall reading the South African honours board when I played in a Derby day in the year 2000 between Grey and Selborne College and it was filled with iconic names from Hansie Cronje and now they should have much more including Wayde van Niekerk our Olympic World record holder. ALSO READ: SPORTS DRIPS: The best online deals for sportswear Today we will be looking at some of the latest school sports gear and how parents that have been affected financially by the pandemic can get affordable gear for their kids to compete. We will be looking a top brands like Puma, Nike, Adidas and some entry level brands by Maxed, Tenth Sports, SollyM Sports and more.

Soccer or football is the biggest sport in the world yet many schools don’t have it as part of their main sporting codes which make no sense to me, but lets take a look at some football gear which is necessary: Every infield player need Boots, Shin guards, Socks, Playing kit, Goalkeepers in the same but gloves and padded shorts and a padded jersey. Football is still one of the cheapest codes to pay with 22 players using 1 ball however some of the football boots on offer can range from R 150 – R 4000.

Brands like Nike, Adidas and Puma focus on the high end quality brands but also cater for the lower end market by creating a cheaper and more cost effective version of every football/rugby boot so that youngster can feel affiliated to their sporting hero’s.

Maxed Sport by Mr Price has some really cool Rugby and football boots and are very well engineered for the price. Tenth Sports also have a range of gear for Rugby any soccer from Team kits starting at R1999 per set which includes, playing kit, ball, whistle, captains arm band and a bag, they also have boots, Goalkeeper gloves and balls – awesome finds for an independent retailer you can find them in Johanesburg and online.

Solly M Sports in Durban has a wide range of gear too and have some unique specials online.

Puma has The ULTRA 1.2 has been engineered for ultimate speed. For the players who leave the opposition in their dust. Unlock greatness with the PUMA Spectra Pack, available from April 19th at PUMA.com, PUMA stores and selected retailers. The boots retail for R3599.00

Nike and adidas are the most popoular with players and can be found in most sports retailers.

Hockey is an expensive sport which is played by thousands of young boys and girls in SA.

The gear needed is, Stick, Ball, Hockey turf shoes, Astro gloves, Shin gaurds and gum guard. Big hockey brands are Adidas, TK, Osaka but there are new brands entering this market with a good quality carbon sticks at a fraction of the price. Grip Sports has a range of Hockey Equipment from Goal keeper padding to sticks and balls. Try find their range online. South African striker and legend Julian Hykes has his own Kit brand Hykes 9 and has some great quality kit and leisure wear.

Netball have a major participation programme in SA and we are so excited to host the Netball World Cup in 2023. Netball gear needed is a comfortable court shoe, marked position bibs or kit and a ball. The South African Ladies Netball team are ranked high and have been getting decent results in major competitions. Asics, Adidas and Mizuno have a good range of Netball court shoes.

Chess is such an amazing sport as all ages can play it but what it does for your personal behavior is the best attribute – Decision making skills, vision to see 2-3 moves ahead. Gear needed is just a timer, chessboard and chess beads. Kajol Naidoo recently won the Gauteng Schools Sports women of the year Award held in Sandton last month.

So parents and future sports stars reading this – sports gear does not make you a better sportsman/ sports women but continuing to participate and trying your best for the team and setting personal goals and working hard to achieve them does… All the best to all the future school sports stars for 2021.

