Penny Heyns’ double gold at Atlanta Olympics judged top moment in SA women’s sport

Legendary South African swim star Penny Heyns’ twin gold medals at the Atlanta USA Olympic Games in 1996 have been recognised as the Greatest Moment in Women's Sport since the dawn of democracy in South Africa. Heyns' iconic gold medal victories in Atlanta captured the hearts of millions, and now takes centre stage as the pinnacle of South African women's sporting achievements in thirty years of democracy.

The FreedomInSport campaign, spearheaded by gsport - South Africa's leading movement for women's sport advancement, undertook a journey to uncover the most iconic moments in women's sport in its first three decades of freedom in sport. Through public participation and the discerning vote of a panel of 10 leading women in sport - all former Momentum gsport Award winners, Heyns emerged as the undisputed champion.

Remarkable feat "The FreedomInSport series serves as a testament to the enduring spirit of women in sport and the outstanding achievements they have recorded since 1994," said gsport Founder, Kass Naidoo. "Penny Heyns' remarkable feat continues to inspire generations of athletes and symbolises the relentless pursuit of excellence in women's sport."

Joining Heyns in the illustrious gsport Top 10 FreedomInSport Moments are trailblazers such as Caster Semenya, Natalie du Toit, and Kgothatso Montjane, each leaving an indelible mark on the landscape of women's sport. Top 10 Women's Sport Moments Since 1994: 1. 1996 Penny Heyns won Double Gold at the Atlanta Olympic Games

2. 2016 Caster Semenya won the 800 gold in an SA record at the Rio Olympic Games 3. 2008 Natalie du Toit became the first amputee to qualify for an Olympic Games at Beijing 4. 2000 Zanele Situ became the first black SA female athlete to claim a Paralympic gold medal at Sydney Olympic Games

5. 2023 The Proteas Women became the first senior SA side to reach a Cricket World Cup Final 6. 2022 Banyana Banyana clinched their first-ever Women's Africa Cup of Nations title 7. 2023 Banyana Banyana became the first senior SA team to qualify for a FIFA World Cup knockout berth

8. 2023 Kgothatso Montjane won her first Grand Slam title with Yui Kamiji at Roland Garros, for the French Open Doubles Title 9. 2018 Tatjana Smith (Née Schoenmaker) broke Penny Heyns' 100m and 50m Breaststroke African records for Gold Coast Commonwealth Games gold 10. 2008 Noko Matlou became the first South African to be named African Women's Footballer of the Year by the Confederation of African Football