WATCH: A roundup of IOL Sport’s Top 5 stories from last week

These are the sport stories that engaged our readers last week. Graeme Smith puffs out chest as Cricket South Africa finally gets innings going After some of the darkest winter months that Cricket South Africa has ever endured, Director of Cricket Graeme Smith can see the clouds slowly beginning to lift as the domestic season gets under way. Wayde van Niekerk: A champion was reborn in Potchefstroom Despite slipping in his blocks in the first athletics meeting in South Africa since the restrictions around the national lockdown were relaxed, Wayde van Niekerk laid down a marker for next year’s Tokyo Games.

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs assists police, denies assault allegations

Wales manager Ryan Giggs denied allegations of assault after British media reported that he had been arrested following a disturbance at his home.

Kevin De Bruyne misses penalty as Man City held 1-1 by Liverpool

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne missed a potential match-winning penalty as they were held to a 1-1 draw at home by champions Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.

Pirates trump Chiefs again to advance to MTN8 final

It was derby delight for Orlando Pirates as they beat Kaizer Chiefs 2-0 in the second leg of their MTN8 semi-final. The Bucs also won the first tie 3-0 to thump Amakhosi 5-0 on aggregate.

