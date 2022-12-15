LOOK: Don’t be sad bro - France’s Kylian Mbappe to Morocco’s Ashraf Hakimi after World Cup semi

Kylian Mbappe consoled his friend and club teammate Achraf Hakimi of Morocco after France sealed passage to the World Cup final at the expense of the Atlas Lions at Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, on Wednesday. Morocco achieved the improbable in Qatar, becoming the first-ever African nation to qualify for the semi-finals.

And Morocco were eager to reach the finals, but they came up short as they were beaten 2-0 by France. That semi-final clash between the two nations pitted two friends against each other, Mbappe and Hakimi, who are teammates at Paris Saint-Germain.

Mbappe ran the show against Hakimi for the full 90 minutes in Al Khor. But after the game, the duo embraced each other, as they exchanged shirts. Mbappe, though, couldn't help but feel sorry and yet proud of his friend's achievements as they rewrote history in Qatar.

WATCH: Champs-Elysees erupts in celebration as France reach World Cup final “Don’t be sad bro, everybody is proud of what you did, you made history,” Mbappe captioned a photo on Twitter where he is hugging Hakimi after fulltime.

Deep in the bowels of Al Bayt Stadium, the duo shared another moment after the match as they sat next two each chatting next to the dressing-rooms. Meanwhile, Mbappe & Co will be eager to become the first team to win the World Cup back-to-back since Brazil’s successful efforts 60 years ago.