No disrespect here... Ghana's Osman Bukari on Cristiano Ronaldo World Cup celebration

Johannesburg - A spirited Ghana side suffered a narrow defeat to Fifa World Cup favourites Portugal on Thursday evening with FK Crvena zvezda forward Osman Bukari scoring the second goal for the Black Stars. At 3-1 down, Ghana were offered a glimmer of hope to perhaps steal a point from the encounter when Bukari converted from close range in the 89th minute.

Story continues below Advertisement

Ten minutes into his World Cup debut, the 23-year-old embraced the occasion as he ran down towards the corner flag before doing the famous Cristiano Ronaldo 'Siuuuuuuu' celebration, in front of the iconic Portuguese. Considering the final result of the match and the opponents on the day, the celebration received online backlash from both Portuguese and Ghanaian fans. Ronaldo’s reaction after Osman Bukari did the suiiiiiiii 🤣![CDATA[]]>🤣![CDATA[]]>🤣![CDATA[]]>🤣![CDATA[]]>🤣 pic.twitter.com/TCG37iUDzW — Ivan 🇬![CDATA[]]>🇭![CDATA[]]>🧍![CDATA[]]>🏿 (@Mrbelgium1) November 24, 2022

Sectors of the different fans felt it was disrespectful towards CR7, and some even stated that he should have been more interested in recovering the ball to conserve time. Bukari has since moved to explain his decision to celebrate and poured water on any suggestions that he might have been attempting to take a dig at the five time Ballon d'Or winner.

Story continues below Advertisement

I have noticed my celebration today has generated comments claiming I was disrespectful towards Ronaldo



This is incorrect. I was overcome by the emotion of the moment of scoring for my country on my World Cup debut leading to my celebration.



My upbringing doesn’t permit me



1/2 pic.twitter.com/5MWy0yaql0 — Osman Bukari (@OsmanBukari9) November 24, 2022 "I have noticed my celebration today has generated comments claiming I was disrespectful towards Ronaldo," he said on his social media account. He then added that : " This is incorrect. I was overcome by the emotion of the moment of scoring for my country on my World Cup debut leading to my celebration. My upbringing doesn’t permit me to be disrespectful to elders let alone one of my idols."

Story continues below Advertisement