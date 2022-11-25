Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, November 25, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

No disrespect here... Ghana's Osman Bukari on Cristiano Ronaldo World Cup celebration

a Ghana soccer player celebrates after scoring a goal during the Fifa World Cup

Osman Bukari of Ghana celebrates scoring his side’s 3-2 defeat to Portugal during the FIFA World Cup 2022 group H soccer match at Stadium 947 in Doha, Qatar, 24 November 2022. Picture: Rolex dela Pena/EPA

Published 2h ago

Share

Johannesburg - A spirited Ghana side suffered a narrow defeat to Fifa World Cup favourites Portugal on Thursday evening with FK Crvena zvezda forward Osman Bukari scoring the second goal for the Black Stars.

At 3-1 down, Ghana were offered a glimmer of hope to perhaps steal a point from the encounter when Bukari converted from close range in the 89th minute.

Story continues below Advertisement

Ten minutes into his World Cup debut, the 23-year-old embraced the occasion as he ran down towards the corner flag before doing the famous Cristiano Ronaldo 'Siuuuuuuu' celebration, in front of the iconic Portuguese.

Considering the final result of the match and the opponents on the day, the celebration received online backlash from both Portuguese and Ghanaian fans.

More on this

Sectors of the different fans felt it was disrespectful towards CR7, and some even stated that he should have been more interested in recovering the ball to conserve time.

Bukari has since moved to explain his decision to celebrate and poured water on any suggestions that he might have been attempting to take a dig at the five time Ballon d'Or winner.

Story continues below Advertisement

"I have noticed my celebration today has generated comments claiming I was disrespectful towards Ronaldo," he said on his social media account.

He then added that : " This is incorrect. I was overcome by the emotion of the moment of scoring for my country on my World Cup debut leading to my celebration. My upbringing doesn’t permit me to be disrespectful to elders let alone one of my idols."

Story continues below Advertisement

@ScribeSmiso

IOL Sport

Related Topics:

FIFACristiano RonaldoFIFA World CupSoccerInternational soccer

Share