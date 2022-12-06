Roy Keane likens Brazil’s World Cup goal celebrations to watching ‘Strictly Come Dancing’

Cape Town - The combustible Roy Keane has roundly condemned Brazil's choreographed goal celebrations during Monday night's World Cup last-16 clash against South Korea in Qatar. The Irish-born Manchester United legend felt the five-time World Cup champs Brazilians were taking the mickey with their repeated celebrations during their 4-1 demolition of South Korea. The former Red Devils skipper was airing his views as a TV pundit.

Story continues below Advertisement

'Keano' as he was known in his heyday, said the dancing goal celebrations reminded him of 'Strictly', the British dance contest show ‘Strictly Come Dancing’. He added the repeated celebrations were a sign of disrespect towards the opponents although Brazil impressed him greatly. "I've never seen so much dancing," said Keane. "It's like watching Strictly. I can't believe what I'm watching. Brazil are fantastic but South Korea? My goodness. Obviously brilliant, brilliant by Brazil. "I don't like this. People say it's their (Brazilian) culture. But I think that's really disrespecting the opposition. It's four goals, and they are doing it every time."

🎙️ Roy Keane: "I think it's disrespectful dancing like that every time they score. I don't mind the first jig, or whatever it was, for the first goal, but not every time. It's disrespectful. Even their manager gets involved. I don't like it."#BRA | #KOR | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/E8ZhFUVRyf — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) December 5, 2022 Brazils' goals were scored by Vinicius jnr, Neymar, Richarlison and Lucas Paqueta. Keane felt it was fine for the Brazilians to pull off the dance move once in a match. "I don't mind so much the first jig," said Keane. "It's the one after that ... I'm not happy about it. I don't think it's good at all. "'Fantastic finish by Vinicius, great start to the game.

Story continues below Advertisement

ALSO READ: WATCH: Richarlison teaches Brazilian Ronaldo the ‘Pombo’ dance at World Cup "What makes a great team is what you do out of possession. "Brazil have got the talent, and we've seen it tonight. It was a joy to watch it live.

Story continues below Advertisement

"I love the fact South Korea couldn't get a second wind but Brazil, their two centre-halves connecting.“ Another TV pundit, the legendary Liverpool and Scotland midfielder Graeme Souness, was left seething and calling the goal celebrations a "shambles". However, he felt Brazil could easily have scored more than four goals. 'It's only a matter of time before someone goes right through one of these Brazilians,” the Scot said about the dancing.