WATCH: From ‘Ronaldo’s ‘p**s’ to Ashwin Willemse’s walk-off … 4 memorable TV gaffes Mzansi will never forget

Johannesburg - Against the backdrop of one of the most controversial moments on national television in recent years, we are reminded of some of the most contentious sights in South African TV history. The leaking of exclusive footage on the set of sports broadcasting powerhouse SuperSport where presenter Tshepang 'Twiggy' Mollison inexplicably described football icon Cristiano Ronaldo in a very ‘colourful’ manner sent social media into a frenzy.

The enigmatic Mollison has been a part of the SuperSport team for a while now as she forms part of a team that presents SuperPicks and numerous other magazine shows previewing the ongoing Fifa World Cup. However, in this footage, Mollison is questioned about who she would like to see to lift the World Cup between Ronaldo and Argentina icon Lionel Messi and she gladly picked the latter, but her reasoning behind her choice was rather colourful.

Here IOL Sport’s Smiso Msomi remembers more memorable in-studio moments of the last decade: Ashwin Willemse walks off SuperSport set

Perhaps the most recent one is that of former Springbok rugby player Ashwin Willemse, who lost his composure during one of his stints on the SuperSport set back in 2018. The former winger shocked rugby fans all over the country as he went off at his fellow analysts Nick Mallet and Naas Botha, stating that he wouldn’t be able to continue working alongside two individuals who continually undermine him before removing his microphone and walking off set.

The former Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene has had his fair share of moments in the spotlight in recent years but none have eclipsed his ‘broken chair’ from October 2008. During an interview on SABC, Nene, who was Chairperson of the South African Finance Portfolio Committee at the time, spoke ahead of then-Finance Minister Trevor Manuel’s budget speech. Nene can be seen adjusting his seat with a cracking sound while responding and before he can finish his answer, the chair loses its battle against his weight and he drops under the table, leaving the host of the show to handle business on her own.

Africa 360 interview: Andre Visagie v Chris Maroleng and Lebohang Pheko

Andre Visagie, former Secretary General of the far-right group, the Afrikaner Weerstandsbeweging (AWB), and political analyst, Lebohang Pheko were discussing race relations in South Africa in the aftermath of AWB leader Eugène Terre'Blanche's murder on April 7, 2010 during a recording of the program Africa 360. Pheko’s confrontation with Visagie contained the alleged abuse of farm workers in South Africa, and the anchor of the show, Chris Maroleng had to intervene when Visagie lost his temper, ripping off his microphone and storming off the set before turning back to go face-to-face with Pheko.

