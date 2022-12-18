The Titans are Coming to DStv!

Johannesburg - BIG Brother Titans promises to be bigger and better than any Big Brother before! The biggest-ever season of Big Brother comes to DStv on January 15 next year when Big Brother Titans brings together a group of housemates from South Africa and Nigeria to go head-to-head for a R2 million cash prize until April.

Co-hosted by Big Brother Mzansi host Lawrence Maleka and BBNaija’s Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the OG reality TV show sees housemates from both countries attempt to outwit each other in a game of skill, strength – and sometimes romance – 24/7 on DStv channel 198, with live shows on Mzansi Magic (channel 161) on Sundays at 8pm. Big History In South Africa, Big Brother debuted in 2001, hosted by Mark Pilgrim – and morphed into Big Brother Mzansi. The third season of Big Brother Mzansi concluded in April this year, when Michelle “Mphowabadimo” Vundla beat 19 housemates to win the R2m cash prize after 71 days.

Big Brother Africa also ran on DStv for nine seasons between 2003 and 2014, pitting contestants from across the continent against each other for US$ cash prizes. BBNaija is a steamroller reality show that continues to capture the attention of an entire nation – and draws huge interest from across the continent since its first season in March 2006. The winner of the BBNaija season, actor Ijeoma ‘Phyna“ Otabor, picked up N100m (+- R3.8m) in cash and prizes after 70 days in Biggie’s house. Making it Big

