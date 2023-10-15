Historical ties between apartheid struggle in SA and the Palestinian cause have deep roots

As Mayibuye Melisizwe Mandela, I stand with the people of Palestine in their ongoing struggle for justice and freedom. The historical ties between the struggle against apartheid in South Africa and the Palestinian cause have deep roots, and it is essential that we recognize and remember this connection.

During the dark days of apartheid in South Africa, the Palestinian people were among those who stood in solidarity with us. They offered their support and inspiration to our anti-apartheid movement, providing valuable moral and political backing. Their steadfast commitment to justice resonated with us, and it encouraged our efforts to bring an end to apartheid.

Nelson Mandela himself expressed deep gratitude for the unwavering support of the Palestinian people. He saw their struggle as intertwined with ours, understanding that the fight against oppression and discrimination transcends borders. He famously stated, "We know too well that our freedom is incomplete without the freedom of the Palestinians." Today, I echo my great grandfather's sentiments and call for a continuation of our support for Palestine. Our commitment to Palestine should not be mere rhetoric but a tangible and meaningful alliance.

It is essential that we allocate resources, both moral and material, to help the Palestinian people in their struggle for self-determination, human rights, and an independent state. It is my sincere hope that through our collective efforts, we can contribute to a world where no one suffers the indignities of oppression and that the people of Palestine can achieve the justice, freedom, and peace they deserve. Citizen of the Republic of South Africa