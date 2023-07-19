Lucky Fish partners with popular streetwear Chepa in capsule collection

Fashion is not just the threads woven together on your body. Fashion is a way to communicate our personalities and histories. This is what you get when you combine a fish food brand with a local fashion brand that specialises in African print and streetwear.

Phatsimo is the first fashion collaboration between Lucky Fish and streetwear brand Chepa. Phatsimo means “shine” in Setswana and poignantly describes the collaboration between the two brands in their vision for unique African heritage and culture. Chepa’s founder, Dumisani Mahlangu, said the collaboration defined the South African symbiotic relationship between food and fashion. Mahlangu explained that this symbiotic relationship was the foundation of the two brands' discussion leading up to the collection’s launch. As ambassadors of the country in their own lanes, why not bring two cherished spaces together to create magic?

“We designed the garment and the print. Then Lucky Star would say, okay and look for a representation of the brand like, ‘can you tweak this and add this?’ until we were able to kind of get to a consensus in terms of the look and fit, as well as the aesthetic of the print. “In South Africa, both food and fashion have always been cherished art forms, and this collaboration pays homage to this tradition,” said Mahlangu. The exclusive Phatsimo collection of comfortable jackets and track pants is ideal for a stylish autumn/winter season. The collection combines Chepa’s signature African Streetwear styles with Lucky Star's iconic colours and street cred appeal.

For both brands, the collection reflects Mzansi’s rich history and culture while embracing a promising future of innovative fashion collaborations. Mahlangu said the collaboration was an affirmation of sorts of the quality, reputation and respect that Lucky Star has for other local brands. “We’re trying to build a reputable brand that can represent us so people can be happy, comfortable, and proud to wear it, in terms of the quality as well as the aesthetics,” Mahlangu said. “So I think big brands out there are looking to partner with brands who take themselves seriously in terms of what they put out and how they represent themselves out there in the market.”

While not on the same level as other local brands like Maxhosa, Khosi Nkosi, or even Mr Price, it already has a stable customer base. The brand also enjoys prime exposure from celebrities who have worn the streetwear brand on their social media platforms or on the red carpet. “We try to tell stories with our clothing. There's always the name behind the item you wear, so there's a deeper connection,” said Mahlangu. Apart from the item looking good on you, you’re able to start a conversation around the fire about the name of that particular item that you’re wearing, whether there’s a historical connotation to it or an importance to us.“

Food and fashion brand collaborations have a colourful history in South Africa’s fashion industry. It has inspired non-fashion brands to think out-of-the-box with their packaging or future designs (like BMW, Johhnie Walker and Drip Footwear). “Chepa is known for its bold designs and urban aesthetic, celebrating unique African heritage and motifs. And for the last 60 years, Lucky Star has fuelled our nation, giving us our unique can-do-will-do spirit and inspiring us to a brighter future,” said Rapula Pitsoe, senior brand manager for Lucky Star.

Calling the collaboration a natural fit for the brand, Pitsoe added that it encapsulated the essence of modern African design and iconic heritage. Previous ties have highlighted Africa's fashion renaissance landscape and its ongoing innovations. Rice brand Tastic created a capsule collection with popular fashion label Maxhosa Africa. The collection featured customised designs of Tastic’s packaging and accessories featured in Maxhosa’s range for the 2021/22 summer and winter collections.

Tshepo Jeans launched a collection with alcohol brand Castle Milk Stout in a range of denim trucker jackets, dungarees and T-shirts. which pays homage to the diverse culture and eclectic styles of African people. Coffee brand Ricoffy made two separate collaborations for Heritage Month in September 2022. It collaborated with illustrator Karabo Poppy to design a limited edition Ricoffy tin and with Gert-Johan Coetzee for a limited-edition bucket hat. Scottish whisky brand Johnnie Walker collaborated with prolific fashion designer Rich Mnisi on a limited-edition Johnnie Walker X RICH MNISI capsule collection. The collection celebrated Johnnie Walker’s 200th anniversary with a range of bomber jackets, jumpsuits, T-shirts and accessories in vibrant and bold styles.