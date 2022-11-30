Cyril Ramaphosa broke the law – Phala Phala Farmgate report

RETIRED chief justice Sandile Ngcobo’s three-member Independent Section 89 Panel has found that President Cyril Ramaphosa had violated his oath of office in handling the break-in and theft of a huge amount of money in US$ at his Phala Phala game farm. In a report, which Justice Ngcobo released to Parliament Speaker Nosiviwe Maphisa-Nqakula on Wednesday morning but made public at the evening, the panel found that Ramaphosa had committed four serious violations and that there is prima facie evidence against him.

Judge Ngcobo handed the three-volume report after 10am to Parliament Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, who then told a press briefing that the electronic version of it would be published via ATC, which is the Parliament’s system to publish documents of public interest. The report states: “In light of all the information placed before the Panel, we conclude that this information discloses, prima facie, that the President may have committed: A serious violation of sections 96(2)(a). A serious violation of section 34(1) of PRECCA. A serious misconduct in that the President violated section 96(2)(b) by acting in a way that is inconsistent with his office. A serious misconduct in that the President violated section 96(2)(b) by exposing himself to a situation involving a conflict between his official responsibilities and his private business of the Constitution. Ramaphosa is expected to appear before the National Council of Provinces on Thursday where he is expected to face a barrage of questions regarding the Phala Phala matter.

Justice Ngcobo said the report was a product of submission made by Ramaphosa, EFF, UDM and ATM to the panel. In an affidavit he submitted to Justice Ngcobo’s panel, Ramaphosa admitted to being the sole owner of the Ntaba Nyoni Estates which operates as Phala Phala. He also revealed that there was a sale of wild game at the farm and those were the proceeds that were stolen. Screengrab: Suppplied

Ramaphosa in his submission seems to place the blame squarely on the shoulders of security chief Major General Wally Rhoode for failing to report the crime committed at the farm. He made this admission in a submission he made to the three-member independent Section 89 Panel. He said the operations of the estate are managed and run by its employees under its general manager Hendrik von Wielligh.