Eskom challenges and proposed solutions

Johannesburg - The African Development Forum (ADF) was inspired into existence by the recent passing of the Tuskegee Engineer Alumnae Mr Thami Mtshali, who brought iBurst to South Africa and was the illustrious pioneer of the Galela immune booster.

It was to honour his legacy but also to establish an erudite Afrocentric think-tank. At its recent webinar on the topical issue of Eskom, the ADF weighed in on key solutions.

First, there was consensus that we support the transfer of Eskom from the Department of Public Enterprises to the Department of Minerals Resources and Energy under the current Minister Gwede Mantashe, whose pronouncements on Eskom and the energy availability factor are well informed, cogent and in line with South Africa’s national interests.

Second, there was consensus that the future of electricity generation in South Africa will have in its mix renewables and nuclear among others. There can be no denying however that the country’s electricity grid will be largely powered by coal-fired power stations in the short to medium term.