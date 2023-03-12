The role of the church in society must be protected

TSWELOPELE MAKOE Johannesburg - A recent segment on The Touchdown, a Metro FM show hosted by the trio of Thabo “Tbo Touch” Molefe, Morena Mothupi and Lindi Serame, highlighted a very pertinent issue that plagues modern societies.

Their topic was “unethical conduct in churches”. This got me thinking about the role of the church in dynamic societies that aren’t static and move with the rapidly-changing times. It is certainly not my intention to problematise the denominations or doctrines of churches but rather to highlight the negative behaviours of those within churches. After all, this is who a church is truly comprised of - the people. Historically, the sacred institution that is the church has been centred on the development and transformation of societies. The church would be central to the advocacy and upliftment of the downtrodden and underprivileged, the weak and the weary. Jerry Pillay’s (2017) article on the church as an “agent of change” and transformation attests to the significance of churches in the development of acceptable norms, values and structures of society, as well as the church’s position as the traditional protector of the underprivileged, oppressed and less-fortunate fellow beings.

In the South African context especially, the church has played a pivotal role in aiding the liberation movements during their Struggle against Colonialism and later apartheid regime. Granted, in an abnormal society such as South Africa’s, the church was visibly divided along racial and ideological lines. The black church was a major factor in the collaboration, provision and distribution of key information and resources that were, at the time, desperately needed by the oppressed masses of the people. During the 1960s and 1970s, the black church was crucial in spreading the hugely popular black consciousness philosophy, and the message of self-love and self-reliance and “Black Theology” became a doctrine through which activist priests redefined the scriptures. Names of prominent theologians such as Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Bishop Manas Buthelezi, Father Smangaliso Mkhatshwa and many more come to mind. This generation of very brave clergy redefined the role of the church, particularly in modern society. They were integral to the encouragement, solidarity and pride of the downtrodden and oppressed black people that were being physically, psychologically, institutionally, and structurally tyrannised by the brutish apartheid state.

Throughout history, churches have been central in the strengthening of nationalism, cultural solidarity, and the overall communal development of their immediate communities. For their congregations, they have been a key force in their physical, psychological, and spiritual nourishment. In the modern era, churches have noticeably grappled with the evolution of society, especially with maintaining their historic sentiments in the contemporary age. This contention has been starkly seen with the proliferation of LGBTQIA+ church members in modern societies. This has forced the entire religious institution to truly interrogate the ways that they contend with those in the queer community. Although many denominations openly accept queer people, there are still way too many more that still condemn and reject them. In our nation, not only have modern-day churches needed to re-examine their relationship with society at large, but they have also needed to transform themselves to cater to the needs of contemporary society as it evolves.

On The Touchdown radio show, the issue of exploitative church members was at the centre of the discussion. Those in positions of power in churches were especially underscored as exempt from punishment for their unethical practices. Some callers had reported being part of churches that had financially exploited them, emotionally abused them, and, at times, sexually violated them. Many of these victims were silenced, dismissed, and others were completely ostracised. Another caller reported being encouraged to leave her current job to undertake a full-time role in her church as the pastor’s assistant. She was subsequently financially exploited and sexually abused. The strikingly heart-rending trait about this topic is that many of the callers reported no longer seeking solace in the church following their experience, and sadly, many quit believing in God. These stories about religious institutions are not a new occurrence. It is utterly striking that such repulsive and violent characters exist in institutions that are not only open and vulnerable but central to their communities. It is more horrific that such unethical behaviour takes place at the very heights of spiritual institutional leadership, which should set a prime example.

The church, as an institution, should, by definition, be a place of refuge. Unfortunately, the image of the church today has been battered almost beyond repair. Many church members end up being financially influenced to contribute exorbitant amounts of money and undertake specific business dealings that solely benefit the church. Other radio callers reported having been manipulated into isolating themselves from their families and estranged from their loved ones. One of the victims who distanced himself from his wife for over eight months ended up “marrying a woman chosen by the pastor”. It is especially appalling to imagine that any of the 7.2 million South African women that are sole-income earners in their households, those who so pertinently need the financial, emotional, and communal support, are so vulnerable to exploitation and manipulation, especially by the church.

With modern-day communities rooted in technological communications, religious institutions and leaders alike have undertaken the use of technology to spread their message. Contemporarily, many church leaders have branded their public image and gained mass recognition. An unseen result of this trend is that many leaders are then perceived as formidable, even omnipotent. This is particularly ironic as “do not go after other gods to serve them and to worship them” (Jeremiah 25:6). This verse is amongst 20 Biblical verses that condemn the worshipping of “false idols”. Nowadays, churches have become particularly susceptible to devious individuals that not only prey on vulnerable worshippers but exploit this pertinent institution at the expense of unsuspecting pure-hearted members. To reiterate the words of radio host Tbo Touch, we need to be aware of “wolves in sheep’s skin”.

Rape is not a behavioural disorder. It is a criminal offence. At the end of the day, the church is not the building, the leadership, or its popularity. The church is comprised of its people, the members who seek spiritual counselling, upliftment and community above everything. Immoral and nefarious characters should be named and shamed, and church members should uphold the responsibility of ensuring a safe space for all. Those that have been bestowed the honour of spiritual leadership should not deceive and exploit innocent followers. Everything that is given by the congregation is for the betterment of the parish members and their community. The onus is on the congregation to ensure that their church is an equitable, reassuring and secure space that facilitates spiritual growth and wellness. It is not the church that is negative. It is the “wolves in the sheep’s skin” that are sometimes found in churches that are damaging to the image of the institution. I believe that those that seek out spiritual communities should not be discouraged by the “rotten apples”. Rather, they should be encouraged to continue to seek a better spiritual environment and to undertake the spirit of discernment as they advance into new spiritual relationships and spaces.

Lastly, individuals need to be alert against those that present themselves as spiritually superior beings. Spiritual guidance is a personal process that should be undertaken with the utmost vigilance. Often times, dodgy characters can be felt by others, and people need to listen to their gut feeling to trust their instincts. A young pastor named Siphesihle Kumla stated that the church is being deeply challenged at this point. However, a stumbling block is simply a stepping stone to a higher and greater reality towards growing and becoming a better church and ultimately building a better community and society. Church communities are more than just spiritual and more than just communal. They are also deeply interdependent and inspirational. They highlight a collective sense of belonging and connection to our inherent African culture of Ubuntu/Botho - a shared humanity and oneness that is achievable by caring for and sharing with others. For, I am because you are.