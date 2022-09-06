Study reveals gender disparities in the music industry

Johannesburg - Patriarchal standards in society have normalised the discrimination of women because of their gender. This social system is structured to give men authority and power over women, especially in the workplace. In the past, certain professional fields were solely reserved for male leaders, and the music industry was one of them. For years, women have had to prove their leadership capabilities in these industries.

Activists, non-profit organisations and the government have developed policies to promote gender equality, but women continue to feel marginalised despite these efforts. When women finally get included in these fields, they are often underpaid or harassed by their male counterparts. To determine how gender disparities affect the music industry and find solutions, the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (SAMRO) commissioned a gender-focused study that revealed a significant gender imbalance in the sector. The study further outlines the challenges faced by women in the music business. Last year, Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) found that only 31.2% of women occupy managerial positions in different sectors.

Nadia Nakai performs at the Castle Lite Unlocks experience at The Dome, Northgate Johannesburg. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency(ANA) While SAMRO’s study is not based on a large pool of data but on a qualitative review involving women in leadership positions within the industry, the study confirms the marginalisation of women as it shows that there are only a few women involved in key decision-making roles. The Women’s Rights and representation in the South African Music Industry survey, conducted by Tara Transform, a gender-equality consultancy firm, found that less than 20% of SAMRO’s members were women - that is one woman for every four men. The study took at least four months, from January to April this year, to compile. In their findings, SAMRO noted that although the music industry had improved in the last 15 years, the persistence of patriarchal structures and the increasing levels of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in the country undermine the industry’s advances.

The organisation admitted that multiple women in the industry had sent through written appeals about the ongoing challenges that they went through because of their gender. DJ, manager and event host, Colleen Balchin of P_ssy Party Production, said the music industry was filled with women capable of taking it to great heights. But they needed to be given equal opportunities as their counterparts. “Being in the industry can be challenging because of the levels of gender-based violence and patriarchy and social standards. But South African women are incredible. As a woman who works with other women in the industry, it is all doom and gloom. However, I wish the boys would ease up a bit,” said Balchin.

Considering the nature of her work, Balchin said she came up with a plan to ensure that she was always safe wherever she went out to perform. Lady Du speaks out against cyberbullying. Photo Social Media “There is a clause in my contract that states that no one should be in the DJ booth with me when I’m performing. I had to put that in because you sometimes would have a promoter who wants to stand with you, or there are men in your space while you are trying to perform. In other instances, you would feel you want to dance and get the crowd going, but someone is watching you like it’s a private show,” she said. Speaking on the safety of women in the industry, SAMRO general manager in marketing and communication, Kgomotso Mosenogi, said the music industry was male-dominated and overly sexualised, and there was a culture of men expecting sexual favours from women.

“Women in music do not feel safe. This stems from the broader dangers of GBV and harassment to industry-specific stigmas of working as performers in a night economy surrounded by alcohol and drugs,” said Mosenogi. Because of the patriarchal and misogynistic behaviours in the industry, men gatekeep the sector. “The proliferation of ‘Boy’s Clubs’ causes women to feel uncomfortable and excluded, leading to the increased difficulty to access the industry,” Mosenogi said. Furthermore, the informal nature of the industry exasperates these challenges as most musicians work as freelancers, she added.