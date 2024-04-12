Dystopia now? Social media obsession is plaguing society

Social media has certainly changed the way we communicate, seek, and receive information. In only a few decades, platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok have altered global communication, networking, and information distribution. Chief executive of Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty, Yael Geffen said one of social media’s biggest consequences is its capacity to instantly link individuals across great distances.

Individuals can communicate with friends, relatives, and acquaintances regardless of geography with the touch of a single button. “This has reshaped relationships, allowing for continuous engagement with loved ones, no matter where in the world they are, and fostering communities based on shared interests, experiences, and identities. “Moreover, social media has democratised the flow of information, providing a platform for voices that may have previously been marginalised or silenced and for businesses to reach far wider audiences. And sites like LinkedIn have enabled companies all over the world to connect with talent they might otherwise never have found and for professionals to network on a global scale,” added Geffen.

Yet, the increasing popularity of social media presents difficulties and worries on multiple fronts, and when you consider that South Africa has one of the highest internet usage rates in the world, with the average internet user aged 16 to 64 spending more than nine hours per day online, these do need to be addressed. The rapid dissemination of misinformation and fake news has become a major worry, weakening trust in established media and organisations. Algorithms designed to increase engagement and maintain users on the platform have resulted in echo chambers and filter bubbles, which reinforce existing biases and polarise societies.

However, Geffen said that the most significant and troubling negative effects of social media are on a deeper, more personal and fundamental level: its ability to worsen and encourage emotions of despair, loneliness, and isolation, as well as induce mental health disorders. “Despite the illusion of constant connectivity, studies have shown that excessive social media use can actually lead to increased feelings of loneliness and alienation. This phenomenon is often referred to as ‘social media-induced loneliness’. “Constant exposure to idealised and edited versions of others’ experiences can leave one feeling inadequate or disconnected from real-life relationships, leading to a sense of loneliness and social exclusion,” he said.

Anyone who has spent hours reading through X (Twitter) rather than doing other, more vital activities can attest to the seductive nature of social media. But, according to Psychology Today, many researchers are sceptical that social media, or the internet in general, is addictive in the same way that drugs are. “Social media addiction is not in the DSM (Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders), and while it’s certainly possible for someone to spend an unhealthy amount of time online, few experts would classify such behaviour as a true addiction,” said the psychology media outlet.

Geffen stated that in order to protect oneself from the negative impact of social media while maximising the benefits, individuals must be mindful of their social media consumption habits and prioritise self-care practices that promote balance, connection, and emotional well-being in the digital age. He suggested that social media users should: Limit usage

Be mindful of the stuff you read by un-following accounts that promote negativity or feelings of inadequacy. Instead, follow accounts that will inspire, educate, and uplift. Practice digital detoxing Take regular breaks from social media to unwind and refresh. Identify offline activities that provide you joy and contentment, such as reading, exercising, or spending time with loved ones.