HONOR launches foldable Magic V2 in SA

HONOR has officially announced the launch of its foldable Magic V2, which is now available in the South African market. The device is the latest offering from the company's highly-acclaimed Magic Series and features the very latest in groundbreaking technology and AI features.

"The Magic V2 is the thinnest and lightest inward foldable smartphone to date, redefining industry benchmarks with significant improvements across form factor, battery, display and user experience aspects,“ said HONOR's General Manager of Technologies Africa, Fred Zhou.

Speaking at the launch last week, Zhou said after nearly two years of development and over 210 revolutionary breakthroughs, the HONOR Magic Series duo breaks almost every tradition of what is expected from a smartphone. The Magic V2 is HONOR's first foldable device and is arguably the world's thinnest (9,9mm) and lightest (231g) inward foldable phone. "Featuring a first-of-its-kind Super-light Titanium Hinge made with SGS-certified HONOR proprietary steel, the Magic V2 provides the perfect balance between weight, strength, and durability. With these innovations, this device earned the coveted durability certification from SGS – and the hinge is able to withstand more than 400,000 folds – guaranteeing a lifespan of up to 10 years," Zhou said.

The Magic V2 also has a 5,000mAh HONOR Dual Silicon-carbon Battery with an average thickness of only 2.72mm.

The HONOR Magic6 Pro was launched earlier this year on the sidelines of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) hosted in Barcelona. Zhou said that the HONOR Magic6 Pro integrates leading generative AI technology into every facet of the device and is tailored for individuals seeking firsthand experience of platform-level AI capabilities. With an upgraded AI-driven Falcon Camera System, including 50MP Wide camera, 50MP Ultra-wide camera, and 180MP Periscope Telephoto camera, the device features impressive advancements in photography.

PRICING The HONOR Magic V2 comes in Black with a special vegan leather back will be available for the recommended retail price of R39,999, while the HONOR Magic6 Pro, will come in Epi Green and Black variants and will retail from R27,999.