Monday, February 26, 2024

HONOR unveils next level AI cellphone technology on eve of MWC Barcelona 2024

Around 300 media from around the world gathered in Barcelona on Sunday to attend the launch of the HONOR Magic 6 Pro smartphone and the MagicBook Pro 16 laptop ahead of the Mobile World Congress taking place this week. Picture: Se-Anne Rall / IOL

Published 4h ago

Imagine being able to remotely open and move your car just by looking at your cellphone screen? With the HONOR Magic 6 PRO smartphone, this could just be your reality.

Chinese technology company, HONOR officially launched it’s latest offering, the HONOR Magic6 Pro flagship smartphone with advanced eye-tracking, driven by artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms, that interprets user intentions based on their eye gaze on Sunday.

The launch took place in Barcelona, Spain, ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) which officially kicks off on Monday.

In an earlier recorded video clip, attendees got to see a demonstrations showcasing four different commands activated solely by eye movements, allowing the car to engine on, engine off, move forward and backward. After gazing at the specific button for 2-3 seconds, the respected comment will be activated and reflect to car’s movement accordingly.

HONOR also launched the AI-powered HONOR MagicBook Pro 16 laptop which allows for seamless movement between laptop and cellphone with one simple step.

Speaking at the launch, HONOR Device Co., Ltd CEO George Zhao, said the company is committed to delivering human-centric innovations that bring open and seamless experiences to address consumers' desires and pain points.

“We are delighted to announce the global launch of the new HONOR smartphones and AI PC, which truly revolutionise the user experience with industry-leading AI capabilities, while breaking boundaries in human-device interaction,” he said.

HONOR Device Co., Ltd CEO George Zhao takes centrestage at the launch. Picture: Se-Anne Rall / IOL

HONOR also shared more about the Magic V2 RSR V foldable smartphone that embodies the DNA of Porsche Design.

In terms of product details and market availability, HONOR will provide further information shortly.

IOL

