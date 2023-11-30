IOL signs MOU with Science and Technology Daily from China

Independent Online (IOL) and Chinese publication, Science and Technology Daily are set to break the boundaries and expand audiences after signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU). During a sit-down in Cape Town, the delegation who flew in from China and IOL, along with representatives from Independent Newspapers discussed the prospects of a fruitful relationship between the publications and countries.

Member of Leading Group of the Ministry of Science and Technology of China, and President of Science and Technology Daily, Biyong Zhang said the publication was one of nine news agencies in China and saw South Africa as important for collaboration. He said the prospects of sharing content on both ends from the publications as well as learning from each other was key as technology advancements are made daily. The first English edition of Science and Technology Daily was gifted from the publication. Photo: Lance Witten/IOL Junming Wang, Assistant Editor-in-Chief of Science and Technology Daily said this newly formed relationship could lead to dialogues, forums, and innovations which would be beneficial for both countries.

Science and Technology Daily is published in both English and Chinese and was founded in 1986. The publication serves as its nation’s primary platform platform for the dissemination of information within the field of science and technology. Editor-in-Chief for IOL, Lance Witten said he was pleased with the MOU with one of the most respected media titles and groups in the Chinese publishing landscape.

“This paves the way for greater collaboration in the future on both the content and skills-sharing fronts. It allows our South African-based storytelling to reach a broader international and Chinese audience and exposes our audience to their storytelling,” Witten said. He went further stating there was much South Africa can learn from China. “There is much we as a country can learn from China, especially in terms of the plethora of technological advancements in all fields - engineering, medtech, fintech, and manufacturing - China has made, and the fact that over just four decades they have managed to lift their population out of poverty.

“China is the world's largest producer of electric and new energy vehicles, for example, something South Africa can learn from as we struggle our way through load shedding and soaring fuel prices. “This partnership is a huge step forward for IOL and our audiences, and I can't wait to continue along this journey with our new partners,” Witten said. [email protected]