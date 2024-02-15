About 30% of the world’s researchers are women

While the UN celebrated International Day of Women and Girls in Science at the weekend, under the theme “Women and Girls in Science Leadership – a New Era for Sustainability”, there is a long way to go to close the gender gap. The University of Johannesburg’s (UJ) Professor Heidi Abrahamse is one of the leading women in science. As a globally recognised researcher in the fields of Photobiology and Photodynamic therapy (PDT) with expertise in PDT oncology, wound healing and adult stem cell research. Prof Abrahamse is also the Director of the University’s Laser Research Centre.

She believes women are very resourceful humans and can do anything they want and set their mind to. Last year, Prof Abrahamse added another award to her vast catalogue; HERS-SA (Higher Education Resource Services South Africa) Higher Education Women Leaders Awards – Lifetime Achiever winner. Why did you choose to become a scientist? Anybody with an insatiable curiosity and an aptitude for continuous learning finds science and research a venue to consistently feel challenged. I am someone who finds that science is a venue to provide answers to questions which are not easily answerable. Science is also an infinite project since every answer also provides another question.

On a practical note, I was in the fortunate position to choose science or medicine as a career but opted for science because it provided a way to investigate root causes of disease while medical practitioners usually treat symptoms. Did you have a role model that influenced your decision to work in science? I was selected to attend a science winter school at a university when I was still in high school. This is where I was exposed to biochemistry, psychology, genetics and science. I found it fascinating realising that many mental and physical attributes and abnormalities stemmed from biochemical and genetic predisposition. That is what stirred the curiosity of science and informed my decision to become a scientist and researcher.

How does your family regard your career choice? They have always supported me in any decisions I have made. My parents are very proud of my accomplishments, as most parents would be of their children, while my own children find me a bit annoying because of my highly analytical and structured approach to things. I am constantly trying to educate and teach my kids through my own experiences. But they are also very supportive and proud of me and my career. Besides your scientific interests, what are your personal interests?

I love the performing arts. I participated in several dance forms from a very small child to after I had my children. I love team sports, I suppose due to my competitive nature, and played action netball into my forties. Nowadays, gardening really feels like therapy to me and I love spending time in my garden. And, family, whenever I have the opportunity, I spend time with my family who forms the foundation and support system of any person. Is it hard to manage both career and private life? How do you manage both? I think it depends on the stage of your career. Young emerging scientists face different challenges now that I may not have faced. In my earlier career I could focus completely on skills development, visiting different scientific institutions and be exposed to a variety of views and genres of science. But when you start having a family your attention must be shared and it becomes very challenging. I have made many sacrifices in my career and my private life. Effective time management becomes important and work/life balance is a dream for all but not always possible.

What are your biggest achievements, and what are your biggest challenges? My biggest achievements are that I’ve been able to have a fairly successful career and managed to nurture my children and personal life. I regard myself as a successful scientist that has contributed to my field but the most satisfying achievement for me is the fact that I have been allowed to contribute to the success of young people. I’ve played a role in developing and enabling younger generations to be so much better and achieve far more than I have. When you spend as many years as I have in academia and science and you are privileged enough to see young first-year students become professors, that is what makes me proud. My biggest challenge remains that there are so many opportunities but so little time.

Did you ever doubt your abilities as a scientist? Why? How did you handle these situations/feelings? No, I don’t believe I have ever doubted my ability to achieve anything. I truly believe that every human can do and become anything they want to. For many years I pondered on being the best at something but once I realised there will always be someone better in everything that we do, it corrected my vision and directed me to have a contributory ideal. Am I the best in my field? Never! Have I made significant contributions to my field of science? Absolutely. I have often doubted my decisions. I’ve made many mistakes, but I believe that nothing worth achieving easily is worth achieving at all. And you learn so much through your mistakes both in science and in life. My motto is “If you’ve done the best that you can, it is enough”.

In your opinion, which changes, if any, are needed in the scientific system to be more attractive to women in science and possible future scientists? I believe several changes and opportunities have been created to attract more women in science. I also believe that scientists are born and not made. Scientists have a very specific nature and traits that attract them to this type of career and no number of incentives or changes would necessarily influence that. Women are very resourceful humans and can do anything they want and set their mind to. Good role models and mentors on the other hand can influence the success of young emerging scientists. Gender should not play a role in the career you choose to follow and equal opportunities must be available.

If you had the option to give advice to a younger version of yourself, what would that be? Trust in yourself and your decisions, believe that you are worthy and have the confidence to embrace challenges. Let go of your fear of failure and rather view it as stepping stones to learn and achieve. *Prof Heidi Abrahamse is the Director: Laser Research Centre and Sarchi Chair: Laser Applications in Health (Faculty of Health Sciences) at the University of Johannesburg

Nokuphila Simelane finished her PhD in the Laser Research Centre at the University of Johannesburg (UJ). Nokuphila Simelane has completed her PhD Health Sciences (Biomedical Science) degree from the University of Johannesburg, focusing on targeted photodynamic therapy of colorectal cancer, building on the foundation established during M Tech studies. Why did you choose to become a scientist? I’ve always been curious about how the world works and enjoyed solving puzzles. Pursuing a career in science allows me to explore and understand the complexities of nature as well as contribute meaningfully to society through research and innovation.

Did you have a role model that influenced your decision to work in science? My dad was a teacher and his passion for discovery and problem-solving inspired my interest in pursuing a career in science. How does your family regard your career choice?

My decision to pursue a career in science was embraced by my family, who recognised the importance of my aspirations and the potential impact of my work. My family has become my biggest supporters even during the most challenging moments of my journey. Besides your scientific interests, what are your personal interests? I enjoy cooking, baking and sewing. Engaging in these activities allows me to recharge and maintain a healthy work-life balance.

What are your biggest achievements, and what are your biggest challenges? My biggest achievements include solving scientific challenges, navigating various interdisciplinary fields in science (nanotechnology), and getting a prestigious fellowship from the Organization for Women in Science for the Developing Countries. And my biggest challenge has been time management to balance research and personal commitments effectively. Did you ever doubt your abilities as a scientist? Why? How did you handle these situations/feelings?

I have experienced moments of self-doubt when confronted with setbacks or imposter syndrome. However, I confront these feelings with self-compassion and seek support and encouragement from my colleagues, mentors and loved ones. What is a typical day like for you? I have two young children, so my typical day is a whirlwind of activities, from school run to balancing my lab work. From conducting experiments in the lab to collaborating with fellow researchers, each day presents new challenges and opportunities for growth.

During your career, have you been specifically mentored or supported by someone? Yes, I've been fortunate to have benefited from the invaluable guidance, constructive criticism and mentorship from my supervisor, Prof Abrahamse, as well as my fellow research colleagues and lab partner, who have played pivotal roles in my professional development. In your opinion, which changes, if any, are needed in the scientific system to be more attractive to women in science and possible future scientists?

I believe addressing gender disparities in the scientific system is needed to make the scientific community more inclusive and welcoming to women and future generations of scientists. This includes initiatives such as implementing flexible work policies, providing mentorship and support networks, and promoting female role models in academia and research institutions. If you had the option to give advice to a younger version of yourself, what would that be? I would emphasise the importance of self-confidence, resilience and embracing challenges as opportunities for growth rather than a measure of your worth. And to never underestimate the power of dreams and aspirations.